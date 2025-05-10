Hypertension at night

I want to know if it is true that Blood Pressures in some individuals can increase at night. If so, kindly let me know why.

Suleiman (by SMS)

Nocturnal hypertension, or high blood pressure at night, can be caused by several factors including sleep apnea, poor sleep quality, salt sensitivity, and certain medical conditions like kidney disease or diabetes. Additionally, problems with the adrenal or thyroid glands, and even stress, can contribute to nighttime blood pressure spikes. A complete medical examination will go a long way in detecting the cause of the problem with a clear direction on the treatment.