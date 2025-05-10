Asipa Community High School wins N200k at annual scholarship, essay competition

The second edition of the Ife North Annual Scholarship and Essay Competition (NASEC) was held on Wednesday in Asipa town, Ife North Local Government, Osun State. Asipa Community High School emerged victorious in the essay writing category and won N200,000.

This annual event is sponsored by a philanthropist, Engr. Gbenga Owolabi, who hails from Asipa.

He is also a former student and past Senior Prefect of Asipa Community High School.

The competition, it was learnt, is open to both public and private secondary school students across Ife North Local Government Area.

Held at the Asipa Community High School Hall, the competition marked a significant milestone in the history of the town.

In her welcome address, the school principal, Mrs. Ajayi Olubunmi, expressed gratitude for Engr Owolabi’s contributions and the positive impact of the competition on his alma mater.

The competition saw participation by 94 students from 24 schools, both public and private.

Origbo Community Unity School, Ipetumodu, secured second place with a cash prize of N150,000, while L.A. Grammar School, Ipetumodu, came third place with N100,000.

In the quiz competition for public schools, Oyebode Abosede claimed first place and a prize of N250,000.

Abiodun Kabirat followed and got the second position with N200,000 as reward, while Abdulsalam Tunde placed third with N150,000.

Students finishing in the fourth position and below also received cash prizes.

For the private schools segment of the quiz competition, Taiwo Darasimi finished first, receiving N150,000, followed by Adeboye Ifeoluwa in second position with N100,000, and Akinyemi Emmanuel who came third with N90,000.

All participants were also rewarded with cash to enhance their educational pursuits.

The organizing committee, item developers, examiners, invigilators, and teachers also received recognition and rewards from the benefactor, Engr. Gbenga Owolabi, for their contributions to the event’s success.

In his remarks, Engr Owolabi shared his lifelong dream of giving back to society, while stressing that his philanthropic efforts were not politically motivated.

He expressed joy at the realisation of the dream, saying that his aim in sponsoring the competition is to inspire young individuals in Origbo Mejeeje to achieve higher educational goals.

The state Commissioner for Education, Hon. Dipo Eluwole, on behalf of the government, praised the philanthropist for his contributions to the education sector.

The Commissioner expressed confidence that such initiatives would foster continued growth in Osun educational landscape.

Deputy Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Hon. Oyewusi Akinyode Ireyode, also commended the initiative, referring to Engr. Owolabi as a compassionate brother dedicated to shaping the future of students in Ife North Local Government.

He was accompanied by Hon. Kasope Abolarin and Hon. Abiola Awoyeye.

In attendance were royal figures, including the Alasipa of Asipa, Oba Mufutau Oyekanmi; and Olulamokun of Yakooyo, Oba Mesach Oyediran, who offered prayers for Engr. Gbenga Owolabi’s continued prosperity and longevity.

