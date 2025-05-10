At Awolowo’s 38th memorial anniversary service, cleric asks leaders to build enduring legacies

The Archdeacon, Obafemi Awolowo Memorial Anglican Church (OAMAC), Ikenne-Remo, Ogun State, Venerable Samson Adeoye, has declared that Nigerians will continue to remember the Premier of the defunct Western Region, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, for his immeasurable contributions to the development of the region and Nigeria as a whole.

He made the declaration on Friday in his sermon at the 38th remembrance and patronal service held at the church in Ikenne-Remo.

Venerable Adeoye said a lot of lessons could be learnt from the life and times of Chief Awolowo who, in 1949, founded the African Newspapers of Nigeria Plc, publishers of the Tribune titles, a newspaper that is surviving to date.

The cleric admonished today’s politicians and citizens alike to emulate the virtues of truthfulness, fear of God and spirit of accountability embodied by the sage to make the nation great.

He said, “Papa Awolowo served his people with fear of God and utmost truthfulness in his days on earth. He knew that he would be accountable to his Maker someday. Many of his works are still standing today. The 25-storey building, Cocoa House, in Ibadan, is one of his legacies. What more can we say about a man who lived for humanity.

“As long as we continue to remember Papa, we will continue to talk about all that he did. Some roads constructed during his time as a regional leader are still in good conditions. People joyfully refer to the roads as Awolowo roads. Isn’t all this enough for us to celebrate him even in death?”

He recalled a recent statement credited to the governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, that he was motivated by the philosophy of the sage to develop his state.

The cleric implored those in attendance at the service to consider impacting the lives of others like Awolowo did.

He submitted that one of the greatest honours done the sage by his family, especially his “Jewel of Inestimable Value,” the Yeye Oodua, Chief Mrs HID Awolowo, was building of a church in his memory.

“There is nothing that has not been said about Papa Awolowo. His good deeds are there for our leaders to embrace for the good of those whom they are serving.

“The nation is in a state of crisis as a result of bad governance. We have the challenge of policy somersaults to the detriment of the people. Our leaders must be focused and carry out policies and programmes that would be beneficial to those they are serving,” he added.

The Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of Lagos and Bishop of Remo Diocese of the Anglican Communion, The Most Reverend Dr. Olusina Fape, while acknowledging the spirit of religious harmony in Yorubaland, commended the presence of the Chief Imam of Ikenne, Alhaji Hussein Lawal, at the service.

The chairman of ANN Plc, Ambassador Dr Olatokunbo Awolowo Dosumu, in her remarks, appreciated all in attendance for honouring the family and her father.

Also present at the service were the Baba Ijo of Our Saviour’s Church, Ikenne, Pa Emmanuel Osibona; the Remo Area Superintendent, The Apostolic Church Nigeria, Pastor Dr O. Oyewale; the Baba Ijo of OAMAC, Chief Folami Owolana; the Iya Ijo of OAMAC, Chief Mrs Mercy Ajayi; the Secretary General, Yoruba Council of Elders, Chief Oladipo Oyewale; Femi and Fehintola Odumosu; the Iya Ijo of St. Joseph Anglican Church, Ikenne, Chief Mrs Mercy Sonuibi; and the Jagumolu of Idaho, Sagamu, Chief Yinusa Olujasa.

Others were members of the women’s wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria; Sir Akinola Soname; members of the Women’s Guild of the Obafemi Awolowo Memorial Anglican Church, Ikenne; Prince Niyi Adelana; the Iya Ijo of St. Matthias Anglican Church, Isote, Sagamu, Chief Mrs Ronke Salako and management staff of the ANN Plc, led by the Managing Director/Editor In Chief, Mr. Edward Dickson.

The House of Clergy was led by The Most Reverend Dr Fape, his wife, Mrs Toyin Kehinde Fape, among others.