Hushed, There, Their, in Order to

Sample 1: “It is being discussed in a hush tone and terror that a lady is eyeing and running after the Ooniof Ife…but in other to prevent future embarrassment…” (Why US-based Idanre lady after Ooni of Ife…News Opera,29 April, 2022)

I draw readers’ attention to the word hush which occurs in the context, “It is being discussed in a hush tone…” Something is wrong with the form hush. Please note that the slot occupied by that word belongs to an adjective or participle, qualifying, as it does, the noun tones. As it stands, it is in its noun form. The participle form which the context requires is hushed. Yes, the –ed ending is an indication that it is a participle.

Now let’s read the following sentences: 1)There was a hush in the audience as soon as the president came in. 2)The hush that fell on the crowd soon gave way to a murmur. 3)The politician’s presence inspired a hush that was almost divine. 4)Politicians were discussing in hushed tones. 5)What was initially a hushed conversation grew louder and louder until it became an angry quarrel. 6)The subject was such that could be discussed only in hushed tones.

The first three sentences contain the noun form, while the last three contain the participle form.It should be obvious now that the participle hushed should replace the noun hush in the context under consideration.

Next, we consider the expression in other to which occurs as follows: “in other to prevent future embarrassment.” The expression in other to is clearly confused with in order to which is the appropriate one for the context. Again, this issue has engaged our attention repeatedly on this page and it would amount to reinventing the wheel if we do not exercise the freedom to appropriate the fruits of our earlier efforts. That freedom is hereby exercised.

Some Nigerian users of English find it difficult to differentiate in pronunciation between the words order and other, thus carrying the phonological confusion into the idiomatic and syntactic usage.





Now read the following sentences:

1) The Treasury Single Account (TSA) was introduced in order to prevent public officers from exceeding their spending limits.

2) Nigerian languages and cultures are being taught in public schools in order to wean our citizens from unhealthy attachment to foreign languages and culture.

3) Regular parents-teachers meetings are held in order to foster a sustained dialogue between parents and teachers.

4) Politicians hold their meetings at night in order to prevent other people from having access to their information.

5) The pregnant woman was immediately subjected to surgery in order to prevent her from laboring too much.

6) The coach subjected his team to regular rigorous training in order to guarantee a brilliant international outing.

7) A lot of stones and cement were used in order to give the building a strong foundation.

8) He told so many lies in order to present himself as a man of integrity.

9) Many advertisements were placed in newspapers in order to generate goodwill for the organization.

10) Many more hands were employed in order to cope with the volume of production this season requires.

The word order can be used in a variety of other ways that should help highlight the difference between it and the word other. Now read the following sentences:

1) It is the constitutional duty of the police to maintain law and order.

2) People will be attended to in the order in which they arrived.

3) The order of service is contained in the pamphlets distributed to the worshippers.

4) No particular order is followed in the way doctors attended to their patients.

5) The chief executive has given an order which cannot be countermanded.

6) The restriction order in that part of the country has been lifted.

7) Since his assumption of office, the president has been trying to put things in order.

8) The machine is out of order and it will require a huge sum of money to fix it.

9) It may interest you to note that I don’t take orders from just anybody.

10) The company has placed an order for a new generator.

11) The army General ordered his men to leave the city.

12) Students were ordered to stay away from the venue of the meeting.

Next, we illustrate the usage of the word other. The word can be used in a number of different senses. Read the following sentences:

1) Apart from excessive cash in circulation, there are other factors responsible for inflation.

2) Apart from Christianity and Islam, there are other important religions in the world.

3) The first gentleman seems to be more responsible than the other two.

4) His father had other children by another wife.

5) There are many other things we need to discuss.

6) The other day he was saying something I didn’t quite understand.

7) I see no reason why the two friends should be quarrelling with each other.

8) There are many other books on the same subject.

9) There are situations other than this in which we can encounter similar challenges.

10) We live on the other side of the street.

11) The other false assumption is that life will go on forever.

12) My uncle’s other properties are in Abuja.

13) Some men discriminate against women. In other words, they feel they are superior to women.

14) Soldiers need to understand that this is a democracy and not military dictatorship. In other words, they should learn to submit themselves to civil authority.

15) Parents have a vital role to play in the moral upbringing of their children. In other words, parents should never leave the spiritual and moral destiny of their children entirely in the hands of teachers.

At any rate, the expression in order to should replace in other toin the context under review.

Sample 2: “She said their was something her second son saw in the pastor’s wardrobe is still tormenting him till today” (Ex-wife of Evang Sam Issachar alleges he buried charms…News Opera, 29 April, 2022)

We focus attention on the word their which occurs in the following context: “She said theirwas something her second son saw in the pastor’s wardrobe….” It is a matter of elementary grammar that the form there should be the appropriate word in the context. This, I think, is one of the basic points of grammar we learnt at the elementary school. It is obvious that the writer has no grasp of the grammatical difference between the forms there and their. The error is irritatingly shameful.

In the light of this, it is important to illustrate the difference between the words there andtheir. Please read the following sentences:

1) There are many more people outside the hall than inside.

2) There is no wisdom in that suggestion.

3) There were rumours that the president had another woman in his life.

4) There is no reason to leave so early since the programme is scheduled to commence late in the afternoon.

5) There were many undercover security men snooping around.

6) There was no truth in the story.

7) Neither the chairman nor the secretary was there.

8) I was able to pick some useful information here and there.

9) How soon will you be there?

10) I was there waiting for you for almost three hours.

For the proper usage of the word their, please read the following sentences:

1) Their house is not far from ours.

2) The ancient Jews and their forefathers are part of the heroes of the Christian faith.

3) Their lawyers are holding a meeting with our own lawyers next week.

4) Sadly, their plan is to destroy their opponents’ business interests.

5) I find it difficult to understand why they could not mind their business.

6) Their directors are planning to reduce the workforce.

7) It is not their duty to tell us how to run our own affairs.

8) Their students are not even half as brilliant as our own.

9) Their house is directly opposite the bank.

10) How can our failure be a reason for their celebration?

The following sentences each contain the two words under consideration:

1) Were you not there when their thugs attacked our chairman?

2) It is their fault that their representatives were not there when the case started.

3) There were a few men at the meeting who claimed to be representing their bosses’ interest.

4) A lady went there, met the children, claimed be their mother’s friend and took some money from them.

5) I was there when our president visited that country and said something positive about their political system.

It should be obvious now that the word there should replace their in the context under review.