Airline domestic operations: Rep members ask Buhari to avert shutdown

BARELY 24 hours to the planned shut down of domestic airline operations as threatened by Nigerian airlines over high cost of aviation fuel and other challenges, the Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives on Saturday underscored the urgent need for President Muhammadu Buhari to take immediate steps to avert an imminent shutdown of flight operations in the country.

The Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu who gave the charge via a statement obtained by Nigerian Tribune, warned that many businesses would be affected if the airline operators shut down operations.

He said: “The call by the Minority Caucus is predicated on the notice by Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) to shut down flight operations in the country by Monday, May 9, 2022 due to the unbearable high cost of aviation fuel (JetA1) from N190 to N700 per litre.

“This worrisome development in Nigeria, a major producer of oil, is another very sad commentary on the unpardonable failure, corruption, incompetence, negative policies and lack of capacity of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration to effectively manage our national economy.

“As representatives of the people, the Minority Caucus is concerned because aviation is pivotal to the operation, sustenance and survival of other key sectors of the economy and any shutdown of flight operations will have devastating spiral effect and worsen the excruciating economic hardship and further escalate insecurity in the country.

“This is because apart from the direct disabling of thousands of aviation related jobs and ancillary businesses, a shutdown of the sector will also have grave negative impact on critical government and public sector activities which are sustained by air travelling. It is instructive to note that the aviation sector is no longer an exclusive reserve of the elite, but plays central role in the movement of personnel and equipment that drive and sustain services and operations which benefit the masses in healthcare, manufacturing, education, food production, telecommunication, retailing, banking and finance, hospitality, entertainment, power, security and other key sectors.





“A shutdown of the aviation sector will therefore cripple millions of businesses as well as economic and commercial activities thereby increasing unemployment, worsen the economic hardship, put pressure on our already ailing roads and exacerbate insecurity in our country.

“Moreover, the situation is a huge threat to our national integrity as it erodes the confidence of the International Community and foreign investors in our country thereby encouraging the movement of investments to neigbouring countries. Meanwhile, the leadership of House of Representatives on Saturday unveiled plans to hold emergency plenary as airline operators threatened to shut down airspace over high cost of aviation fuel. The notice of the proposed emergency plenary was issued and signed by the Clerk of House of Representatives, Dr. Yahaya Danzaria.

“This is to inform all Hon Members, staff, media and the general public that the House hereby recalls all members for an emergency plenary session against Monday.

“It is particularly intended to discuss critical issues of national importance. The House regrets any inconvenience this short notice would have caused,” the communication read