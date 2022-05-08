2023: I will restore Nigeria’s unity, Atiku promises South-East delegates

FORMER Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has charged delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State to vote him as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2023 general election, expressing his desire to restore a sense of belonging to marginalised Nigerians.

Amid cheers and chants of solidarity, the former vice president addressed the party leaders and faithful, among others reiterating his promise of 40 per cent youth and women representation in his cabinet. Alhaji Atiku, while decrying the state of governance in the country, urged the party faithful in Lagos to make the right choice during the 2023 primary election of the party by supporting the most experienced and competent presidential contender with a proven track record of leadership, especially in the areas of security, the economy, and infrastructural development.

Addressing the youth, the Waziri Adamawa noted that during the country’s civil war, things were not as bad as they were currently, declaring that Nigerians were so divided, “because people across this country have been treated unfairly under the current administration.”

He lamented the level of insecurity in the country, but quickly said he was offering himself to serve the country because he had the requisite experience to govern this nation “well and equitably, to give everyone a sense of belonging.”

Abubakar, who was also in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, submitted that the country’s unity in diversity had been grossly tampered with by the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC).

The two-time presidential candidate bemoaned the APC government for subjecting Nigerians to unnecessary hardships since it came to power.





Atiku assured that he would not fail Nigerians, saying that the present government must be shown the way out for not being fair to the people that elected them into power. “We have never witnessed the kind of disunity we have today in this country. Even during the civil war, Nigeria was not as divided as this and the reason for this disunity is because the APC government has not been fair to all parts of this country.

“I promise to unify this country. I promise to give a sense of belonging to every part of this country. We have done it before in 1999. When we came, there was a lot of disunity, but it was not as bad as this.

“But, the first thing we did was to make sure we formed a government of national unity and that gave us the calmness in the unity we needed to govern. As Long as the country is not united, you cannot govern even in your own home, not to talk of a complex country like Nigeria which is multi-ethnic and multi-religious.

“I promise to give every part of this country a sense of belonging. That was why I said, I am going to restore unity. I also said I am going to tackle insecurity because once you tackle insecurity, there will be peace, and when there is peace you can now begin to implement your economic reforms which will create jobs, which will bring about development.”

A former Minister of Cooperation and Integration in Africa, Dr. Ogunkelu, in his welcome address, highlighted the track record of the former vice-president, adding that Nigerians had all they needed to galvanise their institutional processes and fight their problems.

Speaking to Atiku, the former minister said the presidential aspirant already had his job cut for him, expressing the belief that with him as the next president the problems having to do with security and economy would be solved, adding that many people would sleep peacefully, while many others who had left Nigeria would return home.

“Sir, you have your work cut out for you. We have problems with our security and economy. With economic transformation, the issue of power, insecurity, and the like will be solved. With you as president, most of the country’s problems will be taken care of; many people will sleep peacefully and many who have left Nigeria will return home,” Ogunkelu said.