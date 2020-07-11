T ODAY, I have this rejoinder on the issue of out of wedlock children. I think it is worth the effort. It was nice reading this piece on the issue of wives raising other men’s children in their matrimonial homes. It has got me thinking about what went wrong. That is, what has come upon wives to become so promiscuous to the extent of raising other men’s children in the convenience of the four walls of their marriages. As I thought of this development, I suddenly spoke out loudly this phrase, “husbands are reaping what they sow”. So, thought just kept flowing, and I started remembering how husbands, over the years have been secretly bearing children out of wedlock. This knows no bounds: Rich, poor, handsome, ugly. They just keep doing their illicit thing, causing great heart pains for their wives.

The following examples will suffice in confirming this evil that husbands do to their wives.

*A man, I will name, Skill, for the purpose of this write up, died and at his burial, a woman brought two children to the ceremony. At the end, the man’s family introduced her and the children as the woman who gave birth to two children for the late husband. This is a couple who had struggled together in marriage. What a devastating blow it was to the wife.

*The case of Mr. Stone was not different, except for the fact that it was on his sick bed that his other woman brought four children that she had for him. According to Mr. Stone he never planned it that way, but it just happened. The wife nearly ran mad from the shock of the revelation.

* Let the case of Rev. Justice, serve as the last example of the pains husbands have been causing their wives. He had a growing network of churches, and gave his family, wife and three children, the best of attention. They seemed to be a perfect family, until it became known by chance, that the kind-hearted, caring and generous man of God, had generously and mistakingly too, impregnated another woman twice, and the resultant outcome came up as three children: a set of twins, in the first instance, and a boy, the second time. Since the discovery, that family has not remained at peace again.

All these atrocities of many years must have resulted in wives paying back the husbands, in their own coin. After all, what is good for the goose, is also good for the sauce. The victim husbands of wives with children from other men now know how it feels when husbands like them, father children outside their matrimonial homes. They now understand what emotional trauma and mental torture wives go through when husbands throw children from other women at them.

The point I am making is that, though it is a bad thing for the wives to do, it was all the fault of the husbands who have been fathering children outside their matrimonial homes. The wives have now started playing the game with their husbands, in a more terrible manner. Or is not more terrible for wives to make their husbands, cater for children that are not theirs, believing such children belong to them? That is the evil we must find a way to end in our society.

To end it, husbands have a great role to play. They must take the marriage institution as the only legal way, that is proper to raise children. They must end the frustration of wives over their escapades outside the marriage, with the resultant out of wedlock children. They must stand against husbands who violate the sanctity of marriage, with respect to out of wedlock children. When this is done, wives will become more sane in their marriages. All hands must be on deck to end the evil of out of wedlock children, either way, be it from husbands, who started it, or wives, who are also becoming masters at the game.

My book, enjoying great sex life, is still on sale. Please call 08112658560 for details.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PRINCIPALS of secondary schools nationwide under the aegis of All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS) have also expressed surprise over Minister of Education, Mr Adamu Adamu’s announcement on Wednesday withdrawing all the SS3 students in all the 104 Federal Government colleges… Read Full Story

AS the investigation into the corruption allegations levelled against the embattled acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, entered its fourth day on Thursday, the secretary of the anti-graft agency, Olanipekun Olukoyede and some of its directors have appeared before the panel … Read Full Story

President Buhari will on Friday sign into law the revised 2020 budget of N10.8 trillion passed by the National Assembly last month… Read Full Story

Ten of the aspirants who picked the All Progressives Congress (APC) Expression of Interest and nomination form ahead of its July 10 primary in Ondo State may boycott the election… Read Full Story

The Speaker of Zamfara State House of Assembly, Alhaji Nasiru Mu’azu has said the ongoing renovation works in the assembly complex will not hinder the lawmakers from passing laws that will be beneficial to the… Read Full Story

Pan- Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has kicked against Federal Government’s decision to withdraw Nigerian students from writing this year’s examinations conducted by West African Examination Council (WAEC), on account of ravaging COVID-19, describing such move as amounting to the country being burdened… Read Full Story

FOR much of his life, Abdul-Halim al-Akoum stashed away cash in hopes of one day travelling from his Lebanese mountain village to perform the hajj, the pilgrimage to Mecca that all Muslims who can are obliged to make once in their lives. He was all set to go this year until the coronavirus pandemic forced Saudi Arabia… Read Full Story

Olusina Ajayi Olatinwo, who is over 60 years of age, recently got united with his family in Ibadan, after spending 21 years in different prisons across the South-West, on a wrongful conviction that led to a death sentence. YEJIDE GBENGA-OGUNDARE reports that it was a bitter-sweet experience for his family who had… Read Full Story

GOVERNMENTS, religious and social organisations and the citizenry should all see COVID-19 as a common enemy and work individually and collectively to tackle its menace with a view to ensuring that it does not constitute a permanent threat to safety and the economic, spiritual and social well-being of the human society… Read Full Story

IN a video released on June 23 which went viral on the internet, Lance Corporal Martins Ndakpini of Eight Division, Nigerian Army, Sokoto, criticised the leadership of the national security and defence apparatus, including the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-General Tukur Buratai, other service chiefs and the National Security… Read Full Story

Damilare Johnson, popularly known as Dami J, is a new act in the Nigerian music industry but his unique sound and artistic versatility are steadily making way for him in the front row… Read Full Story