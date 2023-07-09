A human rights advocacy group, Human Right Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has raised alarm over the alleged plot to redeploy Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Barde, to Imo State.

This is ahead of the November 11, 2023, gubernatorial election in the state

It would be recalled that Barde was the Commissioner of Police in Adamawa State during the last governorship poll that witnessed the now suspended Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Resident Electoral Commissioner, Hudu Yunusa-Ari’s declaration of Aishatu Dahiru as winner, a result that was later invalidated.

In a statement issued in Owerri on Sunday, HURIWA’s National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, expressed utmost concern regarding a potential deployment of Barde to Imo State, alleging that he was implicated in the April 15 supplementary elections in Adamawa State.

The advocacy also said that the planned deployment is allegedly being masterminded by the governor of Imo

State, Hope Uzodimma.

They observed that the events of April 16 in Adamawa State were deeply troubling and a clear affront to democracy, saying that the now suspended REC, Yunusa-Ari, alongside some other heads of security agencies in the state tried to force an unpopular choice on the citizens of Adamawa by way of a ‘civilian coup’.

According to him, the incident raised serious questions about the integrity of the electoral process and the role of law enforcement agencies in safeguarding our democracy.

He said: “In response to this disheartening incident, the then Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, took swift action by ordering Commissioner Barde’s immediate withdrawal from Adamawa State, following the declaration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate as the winner of the election, even though the collation of supplementary election results was still ongoing”

HURIW said that the decision demonstrated the commitment of the Nigerian Police Force to upholding the principles of a free and fair electoral process.

He said that the subsequent reinstatement of Commissioner Barde and the alleged plans to deploy him to Imo State for the November gubernatorial election has left people deeply concerned about the consistency and credibility of the Police Force’s actions.

He said: ” We wish to emphasize here that Commissioner Barde’s involvement in the Adamawa election, raises serious doubts about his suitability for any future election duty”.

The body expressed concern about the possibility of Commissioner Barde being deployed to Imo State, given its electoral challenges, including the controversial Supreme Court judgment that removed Emeka Ihedioha from office and brought in the incumbent Governor Hope Uzodimma.

He pointed out that the delicate nature of the political climate in Imo State makes it even more imperative that individuals with unquestionable integrity and commitment to the democratic process are appointed to oversee the upcoming governorship election.

The rights group urged the IGP, Kayode Egbetokun-led Nigerian Police Force to prioritize the principles of fairness, transparency, and the rule of law in all aspects of the electoral process.

They also call on Governor Hope Uzodimma and all political actors to respect the sanctity of democracy and refrain from manipulating the electoral process for personal gain.

HURIWA strongly urges the Nigerian Police Force to reconsider its decision and refrain from deploying Commissioner Barde to any of the states due for governorship elections in November.

The group called on the Police Service Commission to conduct a thorough investigation into Commissioner Barde’s actions in Adamawa State and take appropriate disciplinary measures.

He said: “This investigation must be conducted with transparency and urgency to restore public trust in the integrity of the electoral process and the Nigerian Police Force”.

As an organization committed to the promotion and protection of human rights, HURIWA will continue to monitor developments closely and work tirelessly to ensure the transparency, fairness, and accountability of the electoral process in Nigeria.

They urge all stakeholders, including civil society organizations, the media, and the Nigerian public, to join them in demanding the highest standards of integrity and professionalism in the conduct of elections.

