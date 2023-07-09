14 dead, 9 injured in Lagos-Badagry Expressway accident, in a collision on the Lagos-Badagry expressway, killing 14 people, including a four-month-old baby.

Mr. Williams Manga, Unit Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, made it known in Badagry that nine people were injured in the accident, which happened about 7.31 a.m. on Sunday, July 9, 2023, in the Agemowo axis of the road.

He stated that a commercial bus (Mazda) bearing the registration number MUS 411 XU from Lagos collided with a granite truck carrying the registration number AKM 926YQ from Badagry.

He stated that a commercial bus (Mazda) carrying 19 passengers traveling from Lagos collided with a granite truck traveling from Badagry with the registration number MUS 411 XU.

“The accident happened around 7.31 a.m. when it was raining heavily along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.” “My men arrived at the accident scene around 7.41 a.m. and took the injured to General Hospital Badagry, while the dead were deposited at the hospital mortuary,” he explained.

“Of the 14 fatalities, eight are male passengers, five are female, and one is a four-month-old female child.” “The accident was caused by the two vehicles speeding while it was raining heavily,” he explained.

The commander stated that the truck driver was unharmed.

Mrs. Theresa Avoseh, an eyewitness, stated that the people involved in the accident were going home after celebrating with their relatives in Makoko, Lagos.

“The bus was loaded around 5.30 a.m. and was heading to Seme with people who had gone to celebrate with their relatives,” she told NAN, adding that the disaster happened while it began to rain fiercely.

According to Dr. Olatunde Bakare, Medical Director of General Hospital, Badagry, ten of the victims were brought in dead.

He stated that while his team cared for the injured, four more died, totaling 14.

Bakare said they tried everything possible to save the nine remaining passengers’ lives.

He warned drivers to be cautious on the highways, especially during the wet season.