How we are coping with the cold weather

Usually, one would have thought that harmattan would have been ‘saying bye’ since early January but lately, the weather became colder than what we had in December, the period believed to be the harmattan season. Aunty Yemi, feeling the effect of the cold, asked some pupils of Toyosi Schools, Basorun, Ibadan, what they, their parents and school do to guard against the negative effects of the cold weather.

Temilade Asubiojo, 10 yrs old, JSS 1

I cope with the harmattan in school by wearing cardigan, eating warm food, sleeping under a blanket and rubbing on my body, sufficient cream. I also avoid drinking cold water or drink, rather I eat hot food. Moreover, I put on thick clothing while at home and I do not bath with cold water. I take care of my skin by using body cream after bath, using balm on my palm to generate heat while I apply lip balm on my lips to prevent them from being chapped. Inhaling steam from hot water is good in this season.

Praise Owo-Egbeleke, 10 yrs old, JSS 1

At night, I cover myself up with cloths in order to keep warm while my mum prepares hot tea for me in the morning so as to give me warmth as well. People’s lips get chapped this season as a result of dryness and I also experience it but I apply lip balm to reduce its painful effect. Every morning, we are always engaged in exercises in school. We also put on nose mask to prevent from inhaling dust that causes catarrh. Sometimes, my mum tells me to bring tea to school.

Tobiloba Olugbemi, 10 yrs old, Pry 5

I do some things, my parents also do while my school also helps to get rid of the cold. I do not joke with my cardigan even before I am told by anybody. My mother makes me drink hot tea and does all she could to keep me warm every day. I thank the Principal, Mrs Asubiojo who comes to our class to see how we are faring and she would also give every member of my class heat balm.

Tofunmi Ojajuni, 11 yrs old, JSS 1

Every morning, my mum prepares my breakfast as well as hot tea for me. At night, I sleep under a duvet which gives me enough warmth. In school, our principal moves round classes to give all of us heat balm, so that helps me to wade off cold too. I also cream my body immediately after bath before my skin would dry up. My mum hammers the need for me to wear cardigan to school and I also use lip gloss so that my lips would not get dry. I use petroleum jelly on my body and I no longer shower at night.

Emmanuel Adetoyi, 8 yrs old, Pry 4

In order to enjoy a warm environment in our house, we usually close windows at night. In addition to this, I cover my body with a blanket. When I am going to school, I rub enough cream on my body so that it won’t dry. In my class, we usually close the windows and doors whenever the cold is much but so as to have a warm class even with our sweaters on. I thank the Principal who goes around often to ensure we are all fine. She usually puts heat balm on our palms and ask us to rub them together and we sometimes fold our arms. I still shower at night but my parents encouraged me to wear a sweater.

Usman Abdul-Azeez, 11 yrs old, JSS 1

Every day, my daddy tells my mummy to prepare hot tea for me because of the cold. So I don’t feel the effect of the cold weather on my body because I would have had warmth from the hot tea. If one does not cream the body very well it becomes dry so I try to cream my body well. I want to thank the school’s principal and teachers too for caring for us this season. God bless her.