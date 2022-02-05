Our ‘eating faeces’ video was to send a message —Imo comedians

Three comedians in Imo State, who were thought to have been eating their faeces in a trending video, have denied doing so, saying that they were only making a comedy skit.

Great Egbuchulam, Solomon Mbata and Arinze Mbah aged 21, 20 and 21 respectively debunked the video reports while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Owerri on Wednesday.

They denied having anything to do with internet fraud, adding that they were completely misunderstood after an anonymous passerby recorded the video, causing it to go viral on social media.

Egbuchulam, popularly known as ‘Clean-Mumu’ and Mbata popularly known as ‘Baggy_Universe’ identified themselves to be content creators and members of a comedy crew known as ‘Funny Embassy’.

Also, Mbah, popularly known as “Dat_Skirtboi” admitted that the video was irritating, but said that it was intended to portray the ills of society and the inordinate quest of today’s youths to make quick money.

He called on youths to desist from internet fraud and money rituals but rather, to work hard and align with legitimate means of making money. They however, called on government to introduce more youth-friendly poverty alleviation initiatives, noting that hardship could plunge young persons into money rituals and internet fraud.

“Government cannot afford to overlook the concerns of youths because the pressure is high on them, from friends and family.

“With government intervention, such vices will be reduced to a barest minimum,” he said.

Reacting, Police Public Relations Officer in Imo, CSP Michael Abattam said he was not aware of the trending video but promised to look into the matter.