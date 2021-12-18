How Tuface influenced my style of music —H2O Charms

H2O Charms (Henry Oluwatosin Olabanji), Alfeade records’ finest and one of Nigeria’s fastest rising artiste, is set to end a successful musical year on a high note with the release of his album titled ‘Man Of The Year (MOTY)’

The Kwara State-born singer whose debut single titled ‘Anike’ was released in February 2021, is ending the year 2021 gloriously with the release of this album which happens to be his debut.

H2O Charms is not new to the music scene having joined an interdenominational choir in 2003 and had the opportunity to meet really good singers. He later formed a group with two of his friends: Jamiu and Hammed, a group they called ‘Da Prospekts’.

He started professional music in 2014 when he signed his first contract with Ultima Studios as a contestant on MTN Project Fame West Africa, after emerging as one of the Top 18 contestants at the time. He went on to participate in the maiden edition of The Voice Nigeria.

H2O Charms was inspired to do music by his close friend Jamiu Adisa who paid for his first studio session and is still a major part of his music creation to date. However, his style of music is greatly influenced by TuBaba and internationally, by Anthony Hamilton.

He has this to share about the album: “What motivated my latest release is years of struggles trying to make sure I get a chance at being heard by my generation and the ones to come. And thankfully, Alfeade records come on along the line to help realize this dream.”

Man Of The Year (MOTY) is set to take its place in the global music industry because of the sound value it carries. So, open your music streaming platform, listen, share and add to your playlist.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…