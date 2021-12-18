Over 4,000 singers storm Nigerian Idol Season 7 auditions

The refreshing journey to stardom has begun in Nigeria as over four thousand talented singers, young up-and-coming musical talents trooped en-masse to Colossus Hotel, Ikeja-Lagos, to audition for the Nigerian Idol season 7 music reality show.

The Nigerian Idol season 7 is proudly headlined and sponsored by Bigi, Naija’s favourite range of carbonated soft drinks with thirteen variants, from the stable of Rite Foods Limited. The truly world-class and proudly Nigerian brand has started its journey of refreshing thousands of contestants who appeared for the live auditions of the season 7 music reality show in Lagos.

Some of the musical talents who auditioned expressed their optimism to be selected among the top 500 contestants who will emerge from the live audition to the next stages, while also applauding Bigi, which powered the contestants with the refreshment they needed to go through the audition process.

Boluwatife Adedugbe, Brand Manager, Beverage and Bakery, Rite Foods Limited, stated that the turnout at the audition for season 7 is impressive and commended all contestants for their confidence to embark on the musical journey to stardom with Bigi.

According to her, “we are elated to witness a day like this where thousands of talented singers are prepared for a refreshing journey to stardom. The Bigi brand is always there to give refreshing confidence for their performances as they journey through the singing competition.”

The refreshing journey continues in the next stage of the selection process where the 500 contestants selected from the audition will be judged again and pruned down to 250 contestants. Only 50 contestants will proceed to theatre week out of the 250 contestants, and the 50 contestants will be judged based on their creativity, strength of voice and stage performances.

Out of the 50 contestants from theatre week, only 10 contestants will emerge for the live performances. All through the processes, the Bigi brand will be available to provide all contestants at every stage with the needed refreshment necessary for them to emerge a star in the music journey.”

Fans and lovers of the show are to catch up on the audition and selection stages on DStv and GOtv in February 2022.

The Nigerian Idol season 7 will come to an exhilarating climax on Sunday, May 22, 2022, with over a 50-million-naira worth of prizes awaiting the winner.

