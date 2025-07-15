How to start a career in crypto

Imagine stepping into the internet in 1995, before Google, before social media, before smartphones. The rules weren’t written yet. The people who showed up early didn’t just find jobs, they helped build the system.

That’s where crypto is now.

It’s a parallel economy forming in real-time. A place where finance, code, art, and community collide. Blockchains have become the infrastructure for things far beyond currency: voting, identity, ownership, and even gaming.

If you want to get in early, now is the time. You don’t need to mine Bitcoin or write smart contracts on day one. But you do need to understand the terrain. Here’s how to find your entry point and build a career in crypto.

Understand how the crypto industry works

Before you start a career in crypto, take time to learn how the industry works. It’s made up of different areas, and each one offers its own types of jobs and skills.

Cryptocurrencies and blockchains

As of June 2025, there are 9,566 cryptocurrencies enlisted in CoinMarketCap. Bitcoin was the first. Then came Ethereum, Solana, and others. Each blockchain works in its own way. For example, Ethereum supports smart contracts. Solana focuses on speed. Understanding these networks helps you see how apps are built on top of them.

Exchanges and trading

Platforms like Binance, Bybit, and OKX are where people trade crypto. These companies hire for roles in marketing, customer support, analytics, and more. They move fast and deal with large amounts of money.

Crypto payment services

Companies like CoinsPaid.com help businesses accept crypto as payment. This field grows fast. It’s a good fit if you’ve worked in fintech, payments, or online retail.

DeFi

DeFi apps let people lend, borrow, or trade without banks. Tools like Uniswap and Aave run on smart contracts. This space needs developers, testers, product managers, and security experts.

NFTs and gaming

This is where digital art, gaming, and tokens come together. Projects like OpenSea and Axie Infinity hire people in design, content, community, and token planning.

Security and compliance

Crypto needs to follow laws around money and identity. That’s where roles in legal compliance come in. If you have a background in law, finance, or cybersecurity, it can be a great way in.

Choose a role based on your experience

It’s not obligatory to be a developer to start a crypto career. Here are some roles that are often in demand:

Product managers are in demand, especially those who understand user experience, can work with data, and know how Web3 tools function.

are in demand, especially those who understand user experience, can work with data, and know how Web3 tools function. If you have experience building digital campaigns, marketing or affiliate manager roles can be a great fit.

or roles can be a great fit. Content creators and copywriters who understand crypto and write well in English are always needed to produce clear, engaging material.

and who understand crypto and write well in English are always needed to produce clear, engaging material. Support and community managers help users, moderate chats on platforms like Telegram or Discord, and share feedback with internal teams.

and help users, moderate chats on platforms like Telegram or Discord, and share feedback with internal teams. If you’ve worked in B2B sales or partnerships, business development roles are a natural entry point, as many startups look for help growing their networks.

roles are a natural entry point, as many startups look for help growing their networks. Developers, QA specialists , and blockchain engineers skilled in React, Node.js, Solidity, or Web3.js are in especially high demand.

, and skilled in React, Node.js, Solidity, or Web3.js are in especially high demand. If you know KYC/AML rules or crypto regulations in different regions, compliance and legal roles are a strong option.

Start with courses or hands-on experience. Platforms like Coursera, Buildspace, and free GitHub projects are good starting points.

What to include in your CV

Highlight practical skills over past job titles. Add links to projects, GitHub, articles, or videos you’ve made. Mention any crypto project you were involved in. Show you understand crypto basics: DeFi, tokenomics, DAOs, etc. Clearly state your English level.

Join through affiliate or community work

Many crypto firms offer entry paths outside of job boards. You can start by joining a project’s community. Take part in referral programs. Help with translations, feedback, or testing. These micro-contributions sometimes lead to full-time offers.