Buhari, a man of deep integrity — Ahmed Lawan

Former Senate President Ahmad Lawan has paid glowing tribute to the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as a man of deep integrity, selflessness, and unwavering commitment to the service of Nigeria.

Lawan made these remarks during a special interview as tributes continue to pour in from across the nation.

Reflecting on Buhari’s life and legacy, Lawan said the former president’s ascension to power in 2015 was rooted in his widely acknowledged character and record of public service.

“His election into the office of the president in 2015 was due to his track record of public service and integrity. Nobody could question that,” he remarked.

Lawan emphasised that Buhari’s appeal cut across political lines, even before his presidency.

“Even when he wasn’t in a major political party, Nigerians trusted him, perhaps more than any other contestant because of his character. The key lesson from his life is service,” he added.

He further noted Buhari’s simple and disciplined lifestyle, calling it a powerful example for leaders at all levels.

“He lived a life of sacrifice. Maybe not always comfortable, but his focus was on serving the people,” Lawan said.

While acknowledging that Buhari, like any leader, had shortcomings, he stressed that “no leader is perfect.”

Lawan concluded his tribute by urging Nigerians to support their leaders constructively. “We should always be honest with those in authority. Criticism is not always the solution. If something is wrong, suggest how it can be improved and pray for those in leadership.”

In addition to Lawan’s tribute, other prominent Nigerian figures have also expressed their condolences.

Former governors Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State and Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State have joined in honouring Buhari’s legacy. They described him as a nationalist who dedicated his life to Nigeria’s unity and stability.

Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, who cut short an official engagement to return home, has been personally overseeing preparations for the funeral.

Top state government officials were also present at the late president’s residence in Daura to ensure a smooth and dignified burial.

According to official sources, Buhari will be buried on Tuesday inside his Daura compound by Islamic rites. Final arrangements are underway, and a large turnout of dignitaries is expected for the solemn occasion.

Meanwhile, the condolence register has not yet been opened, but the atmosphere around the residence is already sombre. Family members of the late president have begun arriving in Daura, most of them dressed in black attire as a sign of mourning. The Daura compound remains heavily guarded, with security operatives ensuring order as the town prepares to bid farewell to one of its most prominent sons.

As the nation mourns, Buhari’s legacy as a man of principle and dedication continues to resonate with citizens and leaders alike.

