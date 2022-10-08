How to preserve your beans from weevils

Weevils are pests that destroy legumes, especially beans. Most beans bought from the market are usually infested by this pest. These pests are usually very destructive. They bore holes in your grains until it is no longer useful.

You can’t afford food wastage now that the country is not even smiling economically. There are various simple ways to preserve your beans and protect them from weevils. You will find this in this article.

1. Store them in airtight containers

Storing your beans or other legumes in an airtight container is the best way to preserve your beans. Airtight containers prevent weevils or other pests from penetrating into your beans.

2. Add cayenne pepper

Dry cayenne pepper helps to get rid of weevils, especially when kept in an airtight container. Pour your beans or other grains into a tight container, pour just a little quantity of cayenne pepper over them, and store them in your kitchen or store. The cayenne pepper will choke the pest and kill them.

3. Store them in the freezer

After getting your beans or grains from the market, ensure they don’t have weevils. Put them inside an airtight container and store in the freezer for a day or two at most. This process will get rid of the weevils.

4. Expose to sunlight

In order to get rid of weevils in cases of infestations, you can expose your grains to sunlight for a day or two. Back in the days, this was one of the traditional ways of preserving grains. Weevils do not like sunlight, so they tend to fly away from your grains as soon as they are exposed.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Atiku, Tinubu Teams Fight Dirty

THE presidential campaign councils of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday pounced on each other in a war of words…..….

What With Japa?





Lola and her mum did not utter one word to one another all through breakfast time. They happily consumed the sumptuous Akara and Pap without complaint…….…