Eid-il-Maulud: Gbajabiamila tasks Muslims on peaceful co-existence

Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila on Saturday enjoined Nigerian Muslims to step up their emulation of the characters and teachings of Prophet Muhammad in their relationships with God and fellow beings as they mark the birth of the Holy Prophet.

As he celebrates this year’s Eid-il-Maulud with the Muslim faithful, Hon. Gbajabiamila in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, said the exhibition of love and peace towards one another as taught by the Holy Prophet becomes imperative for building a strong and prosperous Nigeria.

The Speaker said the love of and peaceful co-existence with one another as espoused by the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet would greatly ease the journey towards a destination we all craved for, as Nigeria moves into the 2023 electioneering process.

Hon. Gbajabiamila also urged Nigerians to continue to pray for Nigeria and her leaders at all times, saying that whatever challenges the country is currently facing can be surmounted with prayers from a united Nigeria.

