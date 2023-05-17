Very few credit cards boast the functionality and multifaceted nature of the Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard. True to its name, this credit card is a ‘super’ card, and combines the benefits of four cards – credit card, ATM card, EMI card, and loan card – all rolled into one. Credit cards are popular financial instruments for many reasons. They provide a line of credit, help you improve your credit score, and let you convert high-value purchases into EMIs. However, arguably their biggest benefit lies in their rewards programs.

Thus, before applying for a Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank credit card, you must read the fine print, and know which SuperCard variant is ideal for you. It essentially boils down to one important question – what is your main reason for using a credit card? You can choose a SuperCard variant that suits your lifestyle and spending behaviour, depending on your answer.

Assess Your Spending Pattern

First and foremost, you must assess your spending pattern. Credit card rewards can be redeemed against gifts, flight tickets, fuel, and movie tickets, among others. If you’re a globetrotter or a frequent traveller, you will benefit from getting a Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank travel credit card. If you spend a considerable amount on shopping, you can instead choose a SuperCard that provides attractive offers on shopping. Your spending habits should dictate the type of credit card you apply for and eventually obtain.

You must also spend wisely. For example, by using the SuperCard for daily purchases, you can earn more reward points, especially if such transactions fall under bonus categories such as fuel, dining, and travel.

Know the Welcome Rewards and Accelerated Rewards Offers

It is imperative that you read up on the welcome or sign-up bonus, and the accelerated rewards offers before applying for a credit card. For instance, with the Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank Platinum Choice SuperCard, you get 2,000 reward points on paying the joining fee and spending ₹2,000 within the first 30 days. With the Platinum Plus SuperCard, however, you get 4,000 reward points as a welcome reward, and you can earn 2x rewards on online payments.

These accelerated reward offers help you accumulate reward points faster by spending a certain amount in a particular category. You must know about these offers before applying for the Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank credit card.

Make the Most of Festive Offers

Banks and financial institutions extend special offers during festive seasons like Diwali and Christmas. You can earn maximum reward points by using your credit card during these days and accumulate reward points faster.

Earn Bonus Reward Points By Reaching Milestones





By achieving annual spending milestones, you will be able to earn bonus reward points. You can thus maximise credit card rewards and earn more reward points. You can redeem these reward points to finance other purchases or get cashback and discounts.

For example, with the Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank Platinum ShopGain SuperCard, you get various benefits by reaching certain milestones. With annual spends above ₹2 Lakhs, you get Zomato Pro or Amazon Prime voucher. By spending more than ₹3 Lakhs in a year, you get 10,000 reward points. You can redeem these reward points against discounts and other purchases.

Redeem Smartly

It is crucial that you redeem these reward points smartly. If you have a Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank travel credit card and are often on the road, you can redeem the reward points against flight and hotel bookings. You can plan your travel expenses and use your reward points to get these services for little to no cost.

Check the Expiry Date of Your Reward Points

Once you accrue reward points, they will expire after a certain period – usually two years. You must redeem them within this period. It is important that you check when your reward points will expire once a month.

Once you are well-versed with credit card reward points and how to maximise these rewards and earn more points, you can apply for the Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank credit card.

You must select a credit card according to your spending patterns. For instance, if you are an avid traveller, you can apply for a Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank travel credit card.