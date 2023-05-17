Security Operatives in Plateau State have arrested five suspects in connection with the attack on two communities in the Mangu local government area of the state on Tuesday during which over forty people mostly women and children were killed.

Even as two Hilux vans belonging to NSCDC were overrun and vandalized by the attackers while exhibits which include AK47s and other weapons were recovered from the gunmen.

Plateau State Police Command in a statement signed by its spokesman, DSP Alfred Alabo said more reinforcement of security men comprising of DOPS Plateau Command, MOPOL 8, CTU, NSCDC and Operation Rainbow have been mobilized to the affected communities and other neighbouring villages which have now led to the subjugation and retreat of the attackers

“Five 5 suspects have so far been arrested and are currently in the custody of the STF. Also, exhibits recovered include AK 47 rifle, a revolver pistol and cartridges.

“In the course of the struggle with the attackers, one Cpl. Abdullahi Umar 07NA attached to sector 8 STF sustained bullet injuries and is currently receiving treatment at the STF headquarters, Jos,” it declared.

The Command further disclosed that security men deployed to the area to forestall any further breakdown of law and order adding that mù clam has been restored to the general area of Mangu local government, while monitoring continues.

The Plateau State Commissioner of Police, CP Bartholomew N. Onyeka, therefore, assured the good people of the state that the command will continue to do everything within its constitutional power to ensure the security of the lives and properties of all the citizens.

