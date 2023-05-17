The police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, speak up on why Nigeria Police searched Seun Kuti’s house.
.
On Tuesday, May 17, Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer Benjamin Hundeyin disclosed this on his Twitter account.
“‘In the course of our investigation, we stumbled on certain suspicious things that needed to be proven/disproved beyond reasonable doubt.”
”We, therefore, applied for and duly got a search warrant from the court, which we have executed. Investigation continues.”
— SP Benjamin Hundeyin (@BenHundeyin) May 17, 2023
