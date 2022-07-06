How to make the best of your National Youth service year

The national youth service year observed in Nigeria is a one-time experience full of diverse opportunities for graduates of any Nigerian tertiary institution. What you make out of this one-year experience is solely dependent on you. Certain individuals have maximised this one-year journey and are forever grateful for what they were able to achieve, while some others have wasted it in frivolities.

It is often said that an opportunity lost can never be regained. Your national youth service year is one of the opportunities life has presented to you to and it is expedient you make the most out of it.

If you are currently a corps member, a graduate awaiting your deployment letter or an undergraduate who will serve our great nation some day, this article is meant for you as it will help you know how to maximize your youth service year and prepare for a fulfilling future.

Steps in maximising your youth service year

1. Prepare for post graduate studies

If you have plans of running your post graduate studies immediately after your youth service, then, this period is the appropriate time to write examinations and send applications out. Getting in for your post graduate studies will involve a number of processes based on your course of study and choice of institutions.

In running your post graduate studies you must put the following into consideration:

Choice of institution

You can decide to either run your post graduate studies in the institution you got your first degree from or choose a different institution. Also, you can either choose an institution within the country or abroad.

Mode of study

As a post graduate student, you have the luxury of choosing the mode of study. You can either run your post graduate studies on a part-time or full-time basis. If you don’t have a sponsor for your studies, it is best you go for a part time plan as this will avail you the opportunity to work and learn at the same time.

Cost





The cost of running a post graduate study in institutions in the country varies. So, your financial capacity should be considered before the choice of an institution.

Duration of the course

The duration for a post graduate programme depends on specific schools. It ranges from a year to two. The shortest time would not be less than nine months.

The duration for a post graduate degree is also dependent on the course of study and mode of study.

2. Contribute actively to CDS groups

The Community Development Service (CDS) is one of the four cardinal programmes you are expected to engage in as a serving corps member. You can maximize your service year by actively contributing in your CDS group, thus rendering your own quota to the development of your host communities and the nation at large.

3. Work on your CV and begin to apply for job opportunities

Your service year gives you adequate time to build your CV, apply for job opportunities and attend interviews. Doing this will not only help you be ahead of your colleagues, but it will also help you understand the labour market. If you’re lucky, you can get a job before you round off your service year.

4. Learn tech skills

In today’s world, having more than one skill gives you a leverage ahead of others in the labour market. So, in addition to the skill(s) acquired in your field of study, you can also learn one or two tech skills.

According to Udacity, below are five tech skills in demand in 2022:

Cybersecurity

Cloud computing

AI and Machine language

Data science and analytics

Blockchain

5. Gain real work experience

Your primary place of assignment and CDS group are avenues to gain real work experience in your chosen field of career especially, if you’re lucky enough to be posted to a place or company within your field of study or industry. And if not, you should know that no knowledge is lost as your experiences during your service year will come handy at a time in the future.

You can also check out other productive things to do during your service year

You should always remember that in your service year, it’s not how far but how well. At the end of your service year, what really matters is how much you have gained, and how you have been able to maximize this once in a life time opportunity.

