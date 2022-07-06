Eid-el-kabir: Kano govt approves 10 days for Sallah break

By Kola Oyelere - Kano
Kano govt approves 10, Ganduje lauds NAHCON leadership

Kano State Ministry of Education has approved 10 days of Eid El- Kabir Sallah Break for all public and private primary and post-primary schools in the state.

This was just as the ministry, however, warned that appropriate disciplinary action would be taken against defaulting students.

This was contained in a statement by the State Director of Information in the Ministry of Education, Alhaji Aliyu Yusuf, and a copy made available on Wednesday to pressmen in Kano.

The statement then called on Parents/Guardians of pupils and students of the schools should note that the break will be commenced on Thursday 7th to Sunday 17th July 2022.

The ministry, therefore, directed that all SS3 students writing NECO, NABTEB and NBAIS examinations as well as students on an exchange programme from other states at GSS Gwarzo and GGSS Shekara are to remain in their respective schools.

Similarly, the ministry has directed all Head Teachers and Principals to ensure that boarding students have returned back to their schools on Sunday, 17th while Day students on Monday, 18th July 2022 respectively as normal academic activities will start on the resumption day.

The ministry, however, warned that appropriate disciplinary action would be taken against defaulting students.

