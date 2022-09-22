How to know if someone likes you back

Having feelings for someone is beautiful, but it is even more beautiful when the person likes you back. It’s true that it’s not safe to assume that someone likes you back. However, there are signs that can guide you to this truth.

Not everyone is lucky to have someone they like who likes them back. There are people who have suffered hurt and heartbreak. Why? Someone that they liked didn’t feel the same about them. And the reason this often hurts the most is that they have dwelt so much on this feeling, They have imagined and explored reasons in their thoughts why the person they like ought to like them back. They’ve given themselves to optimism without leaving the slightest room for when things don’t go as they imagined. Then when the worst, that they never prepared for, happens, they begin to feel bad and get hurt.

Liking someone back is not a compulsory thing, and there is no hard and fast rule for liking someone back. Human beings are so complex, and it’s hard to understand what they think, how they feel, and why they behave the way they do. However, there are signs to look out for. What do you do with these signs? Remember, they are signs, and not exactly proof. You cannot force anyone to like you back. However, here are the signs to look out for.

Signs that someone likes you back

1. They find excuses to interact with you

One of the signs that someone likes you back is that they find excuses to interact with you, at every opportunity that they get. They create opportunities to interact if these opportunities don’t come naturally. When they like to reach out to you often, through phone calls, texts, video calls, or in person, then that’s one sign that you are on the same page at least. Other times, they call you or reach out to you to talk about things that are minute and are not so important. They intentionally prolong discussions, no matter how trivial they might seem, just to have an excuse to spend time with you.

They tell you simple things that you don’t need to know about but want you to be aware of, or they come by your house to tell you something they could have said over a call or a text. They just find excuses to be with you.

They give you access to information about them that they would not tell some random person. They just make sure that the conversation is going.

2. They pass compliments at every chance they get

This is more inclined to someone who is attracted to you; sexually attracted to you. They give compliments at every chance they get. They talk often about how you smell (if you actually smell nice), how you dress, how you eat, how you walk, how you sit, and your personality in general. They would do all of that to make you feel good and smile.

3. They put in efforts to look good in front of you

This right here is a sign that that person you like likes you back. When you notice that they put in more effort to look good whenever they have to meet you, then that could be one of the signs to look out for. Most of the time, whenever they believe or sense that they will bump into you, they will not go out with a normal look. And when they do, they tell you with a smile that they knew that your paths would cross.

4. They ask your friends about you

One sign that someone likes you back is that they ask people that are close to you about where you are, and how you are doing. They make sure to indirectly pass a message to you through your friends and those whom they know are close to you.





They try to pass the message in order for you to keep them in your thoughts. They want you to know that they care.

5. There is sexual tension between both of you

This is a huge sign that they are clearly interested in you. That moment when you are both alone, and you both can literally feel your hearts beating fast, there’s unease, and the tension is so palpable.

6. You have inside jokes

The looks, the playful interactions, teasing, and lots more others around you cannot relate to. You have code words so that anyone who hears them would be left with only guesses and little or no clues.

Above all, remember that there is no hard and fast rule regarding this. It’s cool to look out for these signs, however, be open-minded while you are looking out.

