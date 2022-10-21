Difficult people are people who try as much as possible to stir up trouble all the time. They are people who have a personality, behaviour, or emotional characteristics that makes it very difficult for you to relate with them. They just tend to be very difficult to relate or interact with.

Difficult people are usually snobbish, argumentative, selfish and quarrelsome, disrespectful and rude. You need to learn how to deal with them but to do this successfully. You must learn how to identify difficult people as well as their traits.

These set of individuals are all around us. We have them as colleagues at work, as teammates on projects, as classmates in school, as neighbors and even as spouse most times.

To avoid them getting on our nerves, we must identify them to put them at bay as much as we can and as well create boundaries for smooth relationships.

In this article, you will learn the different types of difficult people we have. This will help you identify them easily.

1. The ‘know it alls’

This set of people is usually referred to especially in Nigerian society as ‘ITKs’, a short form for ‘I too know’. They are usually too difficult to correct because they assume to know it all so they don’t welcome any correction or suggestion. They are always arrogant and believe their idea is top-notch and superior. This is why they don’t accept corrections and also get defensive when their idea goes wrong.

Having this set of people as teammates lead to trouble when working on a project. You need to get them to see from your point of view in a subtle way.

2. The ‘Pushovers’

The pushovers are usually referred to as passive people. This set of people hardly contribute or give their suggestions. Every decision made goes down well with them. They leave everyone around them to do the hard work. It is usually hard to draw this set of people to work or turn in their own suggestions and contributions for the success of any project at hand.

3. The pessimist

The pessimist people are otherwise known as ‘No’ people. This type of people are quick to affirm the impossibility behind projects. They are usually too rigid and negative. They easily point out that something will not work out without mincing words.

Working with these kinds of people as colleagues or classmates can slow down your progress but it takes wisdom to deal with them.

4. The ‘Grenade person’





This kind of person can’t easily be predicted. They tend to explode at unexpected periods. Just as the name implies, this set of people appear to be calm for a short period of time and suddenly explodes by ranting and complaining about things that are not relevant or related to the circumstances at hand.

5. The ‘perfectionist’

This is one of the most difficult people to deal with. The perfectionist will not settle for anything less than the best or not perfect. Having a perfectionist as a boss can drain the life out of you. Such a boss will work you out until they get the best out of a project or an assignment.

A perfectionist can be quite difficult to relate to or work with. Once you identify this, try as much as possible to learn how to deal with them to have a smooth personal relationship with them. This will not only make things easy for you but it will also enable you to get the best out of a project without burning out.

6. The ‘snipers’

These set of difficult people are attackers. Dealing with them can be extremely frustrating. They tend to use rude comments or insults to shut people out during communication. These people pierce people’s self-esteem with hurtful and discouraging statements.

7. The ‘downers’

The downers are people who always have bad words to say. They complain, criticize and judge people easily. They are quick to dampen people’s moods and personalities.

