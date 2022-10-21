JUST IN: Dubai announces rejection of visa applications from Nigerians

The Dubai authorities have announced total rejection of visa applications from Nigerians.

In a notice issued to its trade partners in Nigeria, the Dubai authorities declared that “all Dubai applications submitted are now rejected”.

According to the notice, the authorities added that the rejections will be sent in batches.

The rejections the Dubai authorities said “are general for Nigerians and Approvals are on hold at the Moment”.

The rejections are said to be the decision made by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Immigration.

The notice equally specified that there will be no refund for rejected applications.

“Kindly advise your clients to resubmit applications when the issue is resolved between both governments”, the notice to the Nigerian travel agents further declared.

