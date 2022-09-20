How to cope with grief

No one ever plans to lose a loved one, no matter how old they get. If possible, we will choose to spend all our lives with them, but as we all know, death is inevitable. It is a price that everyone must pay at different stages of their lives.

According to helpguide.org, grief is a natural response to loss. It’s the emotional suffering you feel when something or someone you love is taken away.

Often, the pain of losing someone or something can be so overwhelming. You may experience all kinds of difficult and unexpected emotions, from shock or anger to disbelief, guilt, and profound sadness.

The pain of grief can also disrupt your physical health, making it difficult to sleep, eat, or even think straight. These are normal reactions to loss—and the more significant the loss, the more intense your grief will be.

Coping with the loss of someone or something you love is one of life’s biggest challenges, and it takes a great deal of help from loved ones around you and one’s personal determination to get through this period.

In order to help you cope while grieving, here are some things you should do.

1. Acknowledge and give expression to your pain

The first step in coping with grief is the acknowledgement of your loss and freely giving expression to it.

I know the pain caused by the death or loss of this loved one is so great that you hope it’s all a dream, but you need to accept that the person is gone and there is nothing you can do about it.

Don’t bottle up the pain, either as a guy or a lady. Cry if you need to cry, scream if you need to. Express your pains in the best way you can.

You can try to suppress your grief, but you can’t avoid it forever. In order to heal, you have to acknowledge the pain. Trying to avoid feelings of sadness and loss only prolongs the grieving process. Unresolved grief can also lead to complications such as depression, anxiety, substance abuse, and health problems.

2. Surround yourself with loved ones

The grieving stage is not the time for you to be alone, although you might feel the need to be alone.

It is at this time that you need to lean on the people who care about you, even if you feel you are strong enough to overcome this phase.





Rather than avoiding them, draw friends and loved ones close, spend time together face to face, and accept the assistance that’s offered.

Often, people want to help but don’t know how, so tell them what you need—whether it’s a shoulder to cry on, a listening ear, or just someone to hang out with.

Sharing your thoughts and feelings with family and friends who understand you can be the most helpful way of coping with your loss.

3. Draw comfort from your faith

In the midst of grief, the person you need most is your God. Through Him, you are able to gather strength to forge on and not get stuck with your loss.

Whatever religion you profess, embrace the comfort it gives during this trying time.

Engaging in spiritual activities that you enjoy, such as praying, meditating, can offer solace.

If you’re questioning your faith at this point, it is best you talk to your clergy or others you trust in your religious community.

4. Take care of your health

I know this might be the last thing you want to do during this grieving period, but it is important you take care of your health too.

Try as much as you can to take care of your health, no matter how hard it may seem.

Take care of your physical and emotional health by eating healthy, exercising and getting enough sleep because you truly need it if you are to come out of this phase healed.

5. Get back to your normal routine

The last and not the least step in coping with grief in this article is for you to go back to your normal routine.

After taking some time off from work, business, studying, and socialising, it is important you find your way back to these activities that describe your daily life.

Getting back into things that bring you a sense of purpose or activities that keep you occupied can be an extremely useful way of coping while grieving.

If not for anything else but for the sake of the loved one you’re grieving, you need to come out of this phase stronger and better. Choose to come out strong and healed!

