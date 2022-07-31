Have faith, act faith! (XIII)

What will the world say about you? History is a record of what people did, not what they believed. People may not care about your faith, your dreams or your intentions; humanity will only reckon with what you did while you were here. As a person who has encountered the grace and the power of Jesus Christ, what will you do with that grace and power? Paul declared that the grace of God was not bestowed upon him in vain – he utilized the grace:

1Corinthians 15: 9 – 10 For I am the least of the apostles, who am not worthy to be called an apostle, because I persecuted the church of God. But by the grace of God I am what I am, and His grace toward me was not in vain; but I labored more abundantly than they all, yet not I, but the grace of God which was with me.

Paul put the grace of God to productive use; he labored. He preached. He traveled. He prophesied. He confronted agents of evil. He solved physical and spiritual problems. He worked and earned a living; he did not make himself a liability to others.

What have you been doing with the grace of God in your life? To what productive use have you put your faith in Jesus Christ? It is an important question, because the Lord Himself expects you to put His grace into productive use. That was why He said we shall do greater works than He did while on earth (John 14: 12). That was why He told us the parable of the talents (Matthew 25: 14 – 30), in which He showed us that we are stewards of divine endowments, and that it is important that we multiply the talents given to us. In John chapter 15, He also told us that He is the vine, and the Father is the husbandman.

He warned that the Father would remove every unproductive branch. He also promised that every branch that abides in Him shall bear much fruit; and that as they do, the Father shall prune them so that they can bear even more fruit.

These words of Jesus call our attention to the imperative of fruitfulness in the kingdom of God. All followers of Christ are expected to be fruitful.

Dear believer in Jesus Christ, the world has no regard for empty confession of faith; rather, the world is interested in the actions you take to demonstrate that you are an ambassador of Jesus Christ here on earth.

Will you get up and show them Jesus Christ in actionable, productive ways? There are so many problems in the world; God sent you to solve some of them. Get up, get busy, and be God’s instrument of positive change in this needy world.

Shine the light of Christ through your actions. Show the love of God through your actions. Do something positive to showcase the power of Christ to brighten this dark and dying world.

Concluded

