PHOTOS: Amid ASUU strike, Buhari’s daughter-in-law graduates from foreign university

Mrs Zahra B Buhari, the daughter-in-law of President Muhammadu Buhari has graduated with first-class honours in Architectural Science from a foreign university amid the prolonged strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) which has kept the public-owned institutions closed for over seven months.

It will be recalled that ASUU members had on February 14, embarked on a strike over the government’s inability to meet their demands.

Taking to the popular social media platform, Facebook to share pictures from the graduation, the First Lady of Nigeria, Mrs Aisha Buhari congratulated her daughter-in-law for her new feet and wished her the best of luck.

The excited mother-in-law posted a number of pictures from the graduation with the caption:

“Congratulations to Mrs Zahra B Buhari on your graduation with First Class Honors in Architectural Science. Wishing you all the best!” She posted.

The graduation ceremony was attended by the First Lady herself, Aisha Buhari, her son Yusuf Buhari among other family members and well-wishers.

