How to care for your breast

Like every part of a woman’s body, the breast is important and deserves care and attention. Breast care is important for women of all ages because failure to care for the breasts can cause a lot of issues which could be avoided with constant care because constant care makes it easy to detect changes and issues before they become life threatening.

According to statistical figures, on average, one out of eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer at some point during their lifetime and incident rates are trending upward, too.

As a result, it is important to care for the breast and boost breast health to improve the odds.

Are your breasts healthy? How can this be decided? Breast cancer can reveal itself in many ways; you may notice a change in the shape of a breast, suddenly feel a small mass or lump or the skin looks slightly different in color or texture. All these represent a departure from the breasts you have known and it is dangerous to ignore changes.

Below are ways women can care for their breasts and maintain overall optimal health at home:

Eating healthy: Maintaining a healthy diet is not only important for weight management, but also for the well-being of your breasts. Too many processed sugars and simple carbohydrates in a diet create acidity and inflammation in the body. For good health and wellness, women should eat a well-balanced diet of lean meats, fresh fruits and vegetables, healthy fats and plenty of essential fatty acids. Organic foods are often recommended as nonorganic foods often contain harmful chemicals.

Exercise: This is good for breast health. Fat cells can produce estrogen and high levels of estrogen have been linked to certain types of cancers, including breast cancer. Exercising regularly helps shrink the size of fat cells, essentially causing the body to make less estrogen.

Provide support: It is common for breasts to sag over time because of pregnancy, breastfeeding, genetics and age. However, failure to give the breasts the support they need often leads to premature sagging and stretching of the skin. To prevent breast tissue from stretching in a downward direction, wear properly fitted bras.

Low alcohol consumption: While the occasional alcoholic beverage may be an enjoyable stress reducer, it is important to keep alcohol consumption to a minimum level for health purposes as women who had three alcoholic drinks per week are said to have a higher percent risk of developing breast cancer than nondrinkers.

Moisturize the skin: The breasts are covered in thin, sensitive skin that requires ample hydration. Moisturizing the skin on and around the breasts will help prevent dryness and keep the breasts soft and supple.

Massage the breasts: Routinely massaging the breasts helps keep the tissues strong and healthy. Massaging the breasts help push the lymph in the right direction. Breast massage is also a great stress reliever and may cultivate positive body awareness.

Don’t smoke: Puffing on cigarettes doesn’t just open the door for potential lung cancer. Evidence shows that it also increases your risk of breast cancer, particularly if you start lighting up during your school-aged years.

