Yoruba community in Akwa Ibom installs Udo as Yeye Yoruba

Yoruba Community in Akwa Ibom State has bestowed the honour and title of Yeye Yoruba of Akwa Ibom on Evangelist Ayo Orebowale Udo.

The honour was conferred on her at Uyo residence on the occasion of her 92nd birthday on Sunday 15th June 2025.

Evangelist Ayo Udo who hails from Odogbolu in Ogun State married Obong Asuquo Ekpe Udo; a foremost educationist and former Chairman Teaching Service Commission in the then Cross River State and has lived in South Eastern Nigeria since 1962 upon her return from the United States of America.

According to Professor Isaac Ayanyinka Ayandele, immediate Past Chairman, Committee of Deans, University of Uyo and President of Yoruba Community, Akwa Ibom State, the honour is in recognition of the nonagenarian’s long stay in the “Land of Promise” and contributions to education in the State.

“The Yoruba Community in Akwa Ibom State hereby honours and confers upon Evangelist Ayo Orebowale Udo the title of Yeye Yoruba of Akwa Ibom in recognition of her sterling qualities and selfless service to education in Akwa Ibom State and humanity.

“We are delighted to recognise the worthy achievements of a Yoruba who has lived in South South Nigeria for over 60 years despite the passing of her husband many years ago. Indeed, we salute her resilience, perseverance and service to humanity in Akwa Ibom. She is a shining example of inter ethnic marriage promoting peaceful co – existence amongst the different tribes in Nigeria.

“We have therefore deemed it befitting to use the occasion of her 92nd birthday as the auspicious moment for this honour” Prof. Ayandele, who is also President General, Yoruba Community, South – South/ South-East Zones of Nigeria stated further.

The honouree, Evangelist Ayo Orebowale Udo while accepting the honour responded with appreciation to the Yoruba Community in Akwa Ibom for the recognition and title of Yeye Yoruba went further to admonish the Yoruba Community members to be good ambassadors of the Yoruba race in the true spirit of the Omoluabl ethos.

She emphasised the need for strong faith in God and preached endurance, diligence, respect, responsibility and good character upholding good moral values noting that she is proud to see many of her students and wards doing well across the globe.

The brief event was witnessed by members and executives of the Yoruba Community, Akwa Ibom State and Udo family members including the honourees children and grandchildren.