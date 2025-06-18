I want to be one of the best ceramists in the world —Adekemi Olugbade

For Adekemi Olugbade, being a fine artist goes beyond being creative and versatile in the craft, she aspires to have her works portray a dream-to-life expression steeped in originality showing deep Africa sense of belonging with a touch of modernity. In this report, ADEOLA OJO details her journey, building her business through social media, vision, aspirations as well as her belief and passion.

Background

Olugbade Adekemi stands out as a shining example of the power of African entrepreneurship. The founder of Cherry Clay Art, Adekemi has not only carved out a niche for herself in the competitive world of pottery but she has also become a beacon of inspiration for aspiring artisans across the continent. Her story is one that speaks of resilience and tenacity that have propelled her to success. Through her words and her work, she has shown that with hard work and dedication, anything is possible. Her resilience and determination as she continues to grow her brand and leave a lasting legacy in the world of pottery has inspired many young women artists to follow their passion and explore their creative abilities; her artistic innovation is inspiring young artists to pursue the long-existing traditional art of pottery.

Who is Adekemi Olugbade?

I am Olugbade Adekemi and I am a fine artist with specialisation in ceramic and pottery. I have a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Fine Art (Ceramic), from the Ibarapa Polytechnic, Eruwa, with five years experience in pottery, ceramics and molding. My interest in ceramics and pottery was fueled during my Industrial Training attachment at Atamora Pottery where I learnt about real practical in the ceramics industry. I am the founder of Cherry Clay Art, a start up that designs and produces ceramics of different forms and currently living in Ogbomoso.

Vision

My goal is to be one of the best ceramists in the world, and to make beautiful designs from clay. For this, my works portray a dream-to-life expression, borne out of the desire to create, with originality showing deep Africa sense of belonging incorporated with exquisite modernity, class and finesse. Like I said, I have over five years experience in pottery and ceramics, and I have participated in some art exhibitions.

What makes you unique?

You can be certain that your design and delivery with me is classy and timely; without delay or disappointment. And there is no design too complicated for me, you can contact me for various kinds of design.

Duration of pieces

Making a pot depends on what you are making; the design determines the period it will take. Some pieces take just one to two minutes and some run into hours or days, even a week or more. It depends on the size and what shape you are trying to create. Some pieces are intricate and take time to get them perfected.

Misconceptions

The major misconception is that there is this general belief that pottery is basically the specialty of Chinese people and others can’t do it well like them. Some also believes that it is only those that inherited the craft, that is, those that got the craft passed down to them from generation to generation that can be good at it. But this is not the right assumption, those of us that learn can also be very good at it. I learnt and I now teach people and students come from schools from all over Nigeria especially the northern part of the country. I learnt and there’s no design I can’t work on.

Training duration

It depends on how intelligent the person that wants to learn is; I am not talking of academic excellence but ability to learn and put your creativity to work. It takes different periods for each individual to learn. Some are able to channel their creativity more quickly than others.

Challenges

Transporting finished products is a major challenge; the cost of transporting products is extremely high especially since the products have to be handled with care. And sometimes, other soil types mix with clay. When this happens, it is usually after production when you have expended energy and resources that you will discover it is not clay because it will give you too much stress as it will not be malleable and you have already wasted time working with it. So you look for fresh clay and start afresh at double the cost and effort.

Production rate

This is dependent on certain factors. Some days, I finish 200 pieces while on some days, I finish just five pieces depending on the size and design of what is being produced. Some items take just about a minute and some take hours and days. I work till dead in the night often, around 3am on some days just to meet up.

