How to avoid prostate cancer

Kindly let me know how I can prevent Prostate cancer. I am a 65- year- old retired Civil Servant.

Goodluck (by SMS)

As men get older, their risk of developing prostate cancer increases. Around 60% of prostate cancer cases affect males over 65. It is also on record that black males are more likely to develop prostate cancer than white males. Hispanic and Asian American males are less likely to develop prostate cancer than non-Hispanic white males. The reasons for these differences are currently unclear. Males have a higher risk of prostate cancer if they have close relatives, such as a father or brother, with a history of the condition. Certain genetic changes may increase the risk of prostate cancer. Changes in the BRCA genes, which also increase the risk of breast cancer and ovarian cancer, may play a role. It is possible that some chemicals may increase the risk of prostate cancer. For example, some findings suggest that Agent Orange — which military forces used in the Vietnam war — may have links with prostate cancer. According to experts, there is no definite way to prevent prostate cancer. However, it does suggest the following ways that a person can lower their risk: maintaining a moderate weight, exercising regularly, eating a healthy diet that focuses on foods such as whole grains, fresh produce, and leaner protein sources, reducing the consumption of red meat, processed foods, or foods that are high in sugar or refined carbohydrates.

