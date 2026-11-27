…South-South owes President electoral victory in every sector – Eta

The Chairman of the Presidential Campaign Council Agro-Allied Mobilisation (South-South), Hon. Julius Ihonvbere, has expressed confidence that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is better positioned to secure re-election in 2027 than he was in 2023, citing his administration’s performance record, political advantages and achievements at the federal level.

Ihonvbere, who spoke during the inaugural meeting of the council held at the National Assembly complex, Abuja, however, said the administration must urgently intensify the communication of its achievements, stressing that inadequate publicity and delayed marketing of government policies and programmes could undermine the President’s electoral prospects.

He said: “In reality, the President ordinarily should have no problem with his election because he has all the things he lacked in the last election. And in terms of the scorecard, at the federal level, he has performed and the records are there.

“But I believe that the marketing of his achievements came very late. And they were being done by persons who, in my view, didn’t have the kind of trust quotient required to speak to people and they will accept.”

The lawmaker, who doubles as the Majority Leader in the 10th House of Representatives, criticised members of the Federal Executive Council for failing to adequately publicise the achievements of their respective ministries, arguing that many Nigerians remained unaware of the administration’s interventions because of poor communication.

“Many of the Ministers have not done a good job in terms of marketing in their own departments so that people know who they are and that they exist. Sometimes I meet a Minister and he says, ‘Yes, sir, I don’t know you.’ So that would tell you that that person has already become silent in the ministry. This is not good enough,” he said.

Ihonvbere, who was flanked by Air Vice Marshal Uzezi Peter, a member of the council, expressed the hope that a possible second-term administration would feature ministers with the competence, credibility and commitment to deliver on presidential priorities, adding that effective communication should be considered an important component of governance.

According to him, “I hope that in the next four years, when he comes back, the cabinet will be made up of goal-getters, people who have the stability, credibility, capacity to deliver and to articulate the issues.”

Highlighting some of the administration’s achievements, Ihonvbere identified major road infrastructure projects, the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), agricultural interventions, youth development, technology, foreign relations and investment promotion as areas where the Tinubu administration had recorded progress.

“No President has done as much as Tinubu has done so far. He’s had the courage. Those legacy road projects, they were really dreams. I remember a person going to say, ‘I want to do the road from here to there.’ But they never did those roads. But he’s done many of them,” he said.

On education, Ihonvbere described NELFUND as a major intervention capable of transforming access to tertiary education, noting that almost N400 billion had gone into supporting institutions and students through tuition and upkeep allowances.

He also maintained that the administration had made significant efforts in addressing economic challenges, attracting investments, expanding the economy and creating opportunities for young Nigerians, insisting that these achievements needed to be communicated more effectively to the electorate.

“Talking about it, from inflation to investment in agriculture, in the youth, in technology, foreign relations, attracting investments, expanding the scope of the economy and encouraging the private sector, to me, this administration has done well,” he stated.

Ihonvbere, however, acknowledged that the failure to mobilise sub-national governments and other stakeholders early enough to communicate the administration’s interventions had contributed to public dissatisfaction, urging the campaign structure to take the message beyond Abuja.

He explained that the Agro-Allied Mobilisation Council had a broad mandate covering stakeholders across the agricultural value chain, including producers of fertilisers, gas and food, as well as farmers and other agro-allied businesses.

He disclosed that the council would engage South-South governors, including Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State and Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, alongside other political and grassroots mobilisation structures, to strengthen support for Tinubu’s re-election bid.

The chairman also called for closer collaboration with the Door-to-Door Movement, which he said would be expected to nominate a representative to work with the council on grassroots mobilisation.

He further stressed the need for the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation Agency to take the lead in communicating government interventions, particularly those targeting farmers and rural communities.

“People don’t know. Honestly, people do not know what this government has done. They don’t. I think the Ministry of Information and National Orientation Agency needs to let them know. They still have time,” he said.

In her remarks, the Secretary of the council, Hon. Mary Ekpere Eta, said the Tinubu administration had deliberately prioritised agriculture, particularly in the South-South, through financial support, fertiliser distribution, mechanised farming equipment and infrastructure aimed at improving farmers’ access to markets.

Eta said the administration’s agricultural interventions, including interest-free loans and other support programmes, had benefited farmers across the geopolitical zone, adding that the government had also invested in rural roads to connect farming communities with markets.

“The President’s policy on agriculture has been deliberate, especially as it concerns the South-South. Sometime two or three months ago, about N50 million was disbursed to farmers as interest-free loans as an intervention to encourage farmers in the zone,” she said.

She identified the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and other road projects as important infrastructure investments that would improve market access for farmers and fishermen, particularly those operating in remote coastal communities, where transporting perishable produce had remained a major challenge.

According to her, “For those of us that are all from there, we know how difficult it is for even our fishermen in the coastal areas to access markets. Most times, you harvest your fish, and by the time you are able to access the market, they are all decayed. But the President has been able to resolve that.”

Eta, who was the former Director-General of the National Centre for Women Development, added that the administration’s agricultural interventions were helping to reduce the country’s dependence on oil by encouraging the development of the agricultural sector, which she described as having enormous economic potential in the South-South.

She also listed fertiliser distribution, agricultural tractors, FarmerMoni and other programmes targeted at farmers as evidence of the administration’s commitment to improving agricultural productivity.

The council secretary further commended the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for her household gardening initiative, describing it as an innovative approach to encouraging food production and self-sufficiency among Nigerians, particularly women and small-scale farmers.

She explained that the initiative, which involves encouraging households to establish gardens and participate in periodic competitions, could significantly increase food production if embraced nationwide.

Eta said: “Imagine if all of us have a garden. We all have gardens in our homes producing food. There will be enough food on the table. That programme was successful.”

She urged members of the council to leverage the administration’s agricultural interventions to mobilise farmers, fishermen, agro-allied businesses and other stakeholders in the South-South ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The lawmaker maintained that the zone had benefited from the President’s political appointments and development initiatives and should reciprocate by delivering electoral support across the various sectors of the economy.

“I think the zone owes the President a duty to deliver in this election in every sector. And in our own way, we should be able to talk to the farmers, all the members of the agriculture sector. They are the majority,” she said.

Eta added that beyond political sensitisation, the council would need to encourage farmers through the provision of agricultural inputs and sustained engagement to ensure that government policies translated into tangible benefits capable of strengthening support for the President’s second-term ambition.