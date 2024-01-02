Mr Jimoh Ibrahim Akaaba, a newly appointed Senior Special Assistant on Non-indigene to the Governor of Delta, Sheriff Oborevwori has narrated how Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (Kogi Central) facilitated his recent appointment.

Prior to his appointment, Akaaba is the chairman of the Ebira Progressive Association, Asaba, Delta.

In an appreciation post on social media on Tuesday, the SSA lauded the giant strides of the Kogi lawmaker while expressing his profound gratitude to her.

“It is with a heart full of gratitude and joy that I am writing to express my sincere appreciation for making it possible that I was appointed as the SSA on Non-indigene to His Excellency, the executive governor of Delta.

“I want to specially appreciate and acknowledge the trust and confidence you have placed in me and the entire Ebira community here in Delta.

“Your unwavering dedication to the well-being and prosperity of our constituency (Kogi Central) is well-noticed and appreciated, ma.

“The impact of your advocacy is tangible, as many individuals have benefited from the doors of opportunity you have opened. Your commitment to addressing the needs of our constituency is truly commendable, and it reflects your steadfast dedication to public service and humanity.

“The positive outcomes resulting from your initiatives extend beyond mere job placements. You have played a pivotal role in empowering individuals, fostering economic growth, and creating a more resilient community. Your vision for a thriving and inclusive society is becoming a reality. Thank you for your proactive approach and tireless advocacy.

“I want to express my gratitude not only as a member of your constituency but as someone who has just benefited from your benevolence and also as someone who recognises and values the importance of leadership that goes above and beyond. Your ability to bring about positive change is inspiring, and I believe it sets a standard for public service that others can aspire to emulate.

“I have been the charman of Ebira Progressive Association, Asaba, Delta for years. And today you have taken my position higher. I will use this position for the betterment of Ebira people here in Delta.

“I want to use this medium again to thank the lion behind the lioness, the Alema of Warri kingdom, Distinguished Sen. (Barr.) Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and His Excellency, the governor of Delta, for this golden opportunity you have given me to serve in this government in the capacity of a Senior Special Assistant on Non-indigene to His Excellency, the governor of Delta.

“Wishing you continued success in your endeavours and looking forward to witnessing the positive transformations that will undoubtedly unfold under your dedicated time.

“Thank you and God bless,” he wrote.

TRIBUNE ONLINE reports Senator Natasha had earlier in December 2023, secured federal government job for a constituent, Sheidu Abdulhameed.

Abdulhameed, a graduate of Civil Engineering from Federal University of Technology Minna, hails from Inike, Okene Local Government Area, Kogi.

She also embarked on various constituency projects in a space of six weeks after being sworn in as Kogi Central Senator. Among the intervention programmes were commissioning of over 800 street lights in Kogi Central, donation of six trailers of rice, branded notebooks and wrappers, etc.

