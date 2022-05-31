How Osun responded to #EndSARS protest panel report

In many areas, the All Progressives Congress administration in Osun State, led by Governor Gboyega Oyetola, has been putting the state in a positive limelight since coming on board in November 2018.

During the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Oyetola was the first Nigerian to call for the complete lockdown of the entire country if indeed the country meant to wage an effective war against the virus. Apart from Lagos and Ogun states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) where lockdown was announced, Osun was the only other state that was locked down before the Federal Government subsequently announced the lockdown of other states.

Some other people-friendly projects of the administration include the fixing of 332 Primary Healthcare Centres, one per ward; restoration of full salaries and pensions; implementation of minimum wage for workers and the lifting of embargo hitherto placed on promotion and conversions as a way to enhance productivity.

Now it appears the governor on May 12, 2022 scored another first with his compensation of victims whose rights were violently violated during the now infamous EndSARS protest, as Oyetola personally presented cheques worth over N53 million to 13 beneficiaries as recommended by the panel after its sittings.

During the event, the governor explained that this was a deliberate quest to redress the wrongs and set the state on the path of true healing. The gesture, he said, was a further testament to the commitment of his administration to peace, fairness, unity, justice, equality and the rule of law.

In compliance with the directive of the Federal Government, Oyetola had constituted the Judicial Panel of Inquiry against Police Brutality, Human Rights Violations and Related Extra-Judicial Killings.





The panel, headed by the retired Judge of the High Court, Hon. Justice Akinwale Oladimeji, was charged to look critically and painstakingly into cases of assault, illegal arrest, killings, brutality and other forms of rights abuse by the officers and men of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police.

Oyetola further said the presentation of the cheques to the victims was a fulfillment of the financial component of the recommendations of the panel, which had in its report recommended the sum of N53,290,000 as compensation.

Presenting the cheques, Governor Oyetola reiterated the administration’s commitment to continuously maintaining peace, guaranteeing the security of lives and property of the citizens and advancing the course of the security agencies through the provision of state-of-the-art security architecture.

Oyetola said during the presentation: “Today’s occasion should therefore be regarded as a deliberate quest to redress the wrongs of yesterday and set our society on the path of true healing.

“Our decision to pay compensation, which ordinarily is not the responsibility of the state, since the police are not directly under our control, is a further testament to the commitment of our administration to peace, and the rule of law.

“Let me, however, reiterate here that the list of all those that have secured judgment debts have been passed on to the Federal Government for necessary action, in line with the recommendation of the panel.

“On behalf of the government and our people, I passionately appeal to all those who are justifiably aggrieved for the wrongs meted out to them in one way or the other to forgive and allow the next chapter of true and sustainable healing to open up for the good of all.”

He also lauded the leadership of the civil society organisations and youths for their understanding and tolerance over the years, and thanked the Hon. Justice Oladimeji-led panel for its impeccable services to the state.

Earlier in his remarks, the chairman of the panel, Justice Akin David Oladimeji, commended Governor Oyetola for deeming it fit to compensate the victims despite the lean purse of the state.

He also commended the governor for implementing the report of his committee, especially the financial obligation recommended to the government, despite the lean resources, affirming that the noble decision to compensate the victims had once again boosted the people’s confidence in the governor.

Oladimeji, however, expressed doubt on the possible reimbursement of the state by the Federal Government, whose agency (police), according to him, caused the troubles that led to the payment.

Justice Oladimeji said, “I seriously doubt if the Federal Government is reimbursing you for the money you will dole out today. I seriously doubt, because those who caused the trouble are the police, an agency of the Federal Government. But I salute the humanity in the governor.

“Lagos is the richest state in the country and they can decide to pay. Delta State is an oil-producing state; they can pay as much as they wish. But here, Osun State is at the lowest ebb of what comes in in terms of allocation. The Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) is so low but the governor is managing it very well. Even some of those oil-producing states are still owing workers, but the case is different here. So, I can say the Governor deserves commendation.”

He also applauded the modest achievements of the governor across sectors, noting that Oyetola had proved to the people the expected capacity to govern an economically-depressed state like Osun.

Osun became the third state to implement the report of the panel of inquiry instituted nationwide by the Federal Government following the EndSARS protest that rocked the country in 2020.

Speaking after receiving their cheques, some of the victims, who narrated their ordeals at the hands of the police, expressed their profound gratitude to the governor, saying he had indeed demonstrated that he is indeed the ‘people’s governor’.

One of the beneficiaries, Teslim Olakunle Ibitoye, narrated his ordeal: “The incident happened on April 25, 2017. I and my younger brother, Akeem Olalekan Ibitoye, were mistaken for kidnappers while on a visit to check up on our cousin who was sick. My younger brother died on the spot while I was shot three times.

“Since then, I have been responsible for all the financial cost of the surgeries I had undergone. In fact, there is still a bullet in my spine which the doctors have not been able to remove because of its position.

“When the panel was set up, I decided to present my case. So, I am saying, thank you Mr Governor; thank you every member of the panel. I really appreciate you for listening to us. Thank you very much, God bless you Sir.”

Another beneficiary, Gbadamosi Suleiman Olalekan, said: “My ordeal in the hands of the policemen was brutal. They tied our hands to the back in the vehicle and poured petrol on all of us to burn us alive. Thank God I escaped through the booth but unfortunately, they succeeded in setting the others on fire, thereby killing them. The mark on my body is as a result of the incident.

“We thank God, the culprits were apprehended. Thank you so much our governor for healing our wounds.”

“I greet our good governor. With the mercy you have shown to us, your children too will receive mercy. Your re-election will be easy and you shall emerge victorious.”

Khadijat Adebisi also recounted her ordeal: “The incident happened in 2020 around LAMECO area on my way to Ifon market in Osogbo. The driver of the vehicle conveying me said he wouldn’t proceed with the journey because of the gridlock owing to the EndSARS protest.

“After I alighted, I heard gunshots and in the process of running for cover, a bullet hit me in the back of my left leg. I fell and was in the pool of my blood for like 30 minutes before help came. But I thank God that I’m alive today.”

“Thank you, Mr Governor, for this kind gesture. God will let you emerge for a second term in office. 4 + 4 insha Allah.”

