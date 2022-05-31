Labour ministry inaugurates anti-corruption, transparency unit

The Federal Ministry Labour and Employment has inaugurated a new Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) committee to ensure corruption-free operation in the ministry and its parastatals.

ACTU was charged to refocus the unit and strengthen its membership, so as to effectively carry out the war against corruption both within the ministry and its parastatals, for better service delivery.

Minister for Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, while inaugurating the new ACTU committee members in Abuja, stated that the importance of the inauguration was to strengthen the Unit, in order to support the ministry in promoting accountability and transparency in its operations. It is also to better understand ways of fighting corruption.

The Minister, represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Ms Kachollom Shangti Daju, noted that the Unit complements and strengthens the efforts of the ICPC in the areas of monitoring, reporting and preventing corruption in the MDAs.

He reiterated, “The present administration at its inception, adopted principles of openness, probity, self-discipline, transparency and accountability in its effort to positively transform the nation’s socio-economic, cultural and political sectors of the country.”

The Minister enjoined the members to effectively discharge their sensitive task without fear or favour, while exercising fairness, honesty and sincerity of purpose in their assignment.





Ngige also urged the members to operate within the rules and regulations which the unit was established.

The inaugurated new members of the ACTU are Mr Bello Ahmed (Chairman); Mr Uwalaka Anthony Ndubuisi (Deputy Chairman); Mrs. Chizobam Linda Esi (Member); Alhassan Abubakar Zubairu (Member); Azubuike Helen Enuani (member); and Sonia Edem (member).

In a goodwill message, the representative of the chairman, ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, stated that the ACTU was not set up as a parallel authority to the management, rather they are to work closely together to build a reputable organization. He also solicited management support for the unit.

Responding, Chairman of the ACTU, Mr Bello Ahmed, thanked the management for selecting them to serve as members of the committee for three years and also pledged to deliver on their mandates.

