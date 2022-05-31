Movement condemns murder of Harira, four children in Anambra, demands swift justice

State of Emergency GBV (SoEGBV) Movement has condemned the brutal murder of 32-year-old pregnant woman, Harira Jibril and her four children – Fatima, 9; Khadijah, 7; Hadiza, 5; and Zaituna, 2, – in Anambra State, by suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Sunday, May 22nd, 2022.

The killing, it would be recalled, is barely two weeks after Deborah Samuel was allegedly hacked to death by her fellow students at the Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto.

The SoEGBV Movement, a coalition of civil society organisations, said it is appalled by the continued acts of reckless killings across the country, “we are more worried that groups of outlaws operate so freely without any effective security measures to protect the lives and livelihoods of Nigerians and bring the perpetrators of violence to book.”

“How has society degenerated to a state of wanton killing of an unborn baby, infants and their innocent mother?” the group queried.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday, the group noted that Nigeria is continually failing to protect its most vulnerable people considering the fact that victims of these horrendous killings are women and children.