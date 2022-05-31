Movement condemns murder of Harira, four children in Anambra, demands swift justice

The killing, it would be recalled, is barely two weeks after Deborah Samuel was allegedly hacked to death by her fellow students at the Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto.
The SoEGBV Movement, a coalition of civil society organisations, said it is appalled by the continued acts of reckless killings across the country, “we are more worried that groups of outlaws operate so freely without any effective security measures to protect the lives and livelihoods of Nigerians and bring the perpetrators of violence to book.”
“How has society degenerated to a state of wanton killing of an unborn baby, infants and their innocent mother?” the group queried.
According to a statement issued on Tuesday, the group noted that Nigeria is continually failing to protect its most vulnerable people considering the fact that victims of these horrendous killings are women and children.
It further expressed worry that “no one should feel unsafe to live or walk free in any part of this country, no matter their gender, tribe, belief or social class.”
“It is worrisome, the normalisation of these attacks, given their frequency. Where is the outrage? How do we move on after our fellow citizens are murdered, in this case, a pregnant woman and her children? Nigeria is unsafe, north, south, east, and west, and we will continue to witness unbridled criminality and loss of lives engineered by outlaw groups who have elected to plunge the nation into anarchy unless the government takes a break from electioneering and takes decisive action. We call on well-meaning Nigerians to raise their voices in condemnation of the atrocities of these groups.
“The SoEGBV Movement demands urgent actions by the security agencies and government officials to apprehend the criminals responsible for the death of Harira and her kids. These deaths further damage our already fragile national faultline, and if nothing is done to arrest and punish the perpetrators will only fuel the cycle of violence. The federal government must proactively and commensurately tackle criminal and terrorist groups to halt their activities and keep all Nigerians safe.
“We demand that security agencies scale up their responsibilities and become more proactive in their duties. The failure of our security system contributes to the needless loss of lives and properties. Those behind the untimely death of Harira, Fatima, Khadijah, Hadiza, Zaituna and the unborn child must not go unpunished,” the statement read in part.
Members of the group are Invictus Africa, TechHerNG, Yiaga Africa, Dorothy Njemanze Foundation, Connected Development (CODE), Stand To End Rape Initiative, YouthHubAfrica, Education as a Vaccine, Enough is Enough, Nigeria and SilverChipFox Consulting Services.