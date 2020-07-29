How my father’s name has helped my business —Tosin Aiyegbeni

Wondrous World of Women
By OLAWALE OLANIYAN
business

Tosin Aiyegbeni, a graduate of Management Economics from Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, Ogun State is a musician and the owner of an upscale restaurant, Vintage Mirrors. In this interview by OLAWALE OLANIYAN, the daughter of the late popular hotelier, Francis Ayegbeni, speaks about her experience as a back-up singer for her late dad and why she opened a restaurant. Excerpts.

 

Tell us about the idea behind Vintage Mirrors. What inspired such a name?

It all started from the days of D’Rovans. I would say I went into catering services because of the experience I had working with my dad. I used to work at the hotel, and I saw the inspiration behind food and running of the hotel generally. I saw the zeal my father had for his job as a hotelier. That was what really inspired me to go into catering. I was in charge of the kitchen and restaurant back then, so I felt in order not to waste the experience I was able to gather then, I should do something along that line. That was how ‘Vintage’ Mirrors came into existence. I chose the name Vintage because it depicts being the best of its kind. It is something unique, something that is different from every other thing. The taste of our food, service delivery, the serene environment show that everything we do here is different from the norm. While ‘Mirrors’ in our name means the outlook. There is no one that looks into the mirror and wouldn’t want a second glance; it reflects your image. That is where the idea of Vintage Mirrors came from.

 

So, what differentiates Vintage Mirrors from other restaurants?

The taste and excellent service delivery. We have tasked ourselves right from the onset to be the best.  The aim is to change the narratives as far as restaurant business is concerned. We are not just out to run a restaurant for the sake of running it. We want to be sure that people eat good food and get value for their money. Good customer relations and excellent service delivery are our main focus.

 

Has being the daughter of the late Chief Francis Aiyegbeni helped you in any way?

It has helped me greatly. Because most people that have heard about my dad, once I mention my name, they are always ready to support and assist me in their own way, by contributing to whatever I am doing.

 

Tell us about the other things you do apart from running a restaurant?

I also sing. I am a high-life singer. It had always been something I had done at D’Rovans back then. I was the leader of D’Rovans band before my dad died. In fact, there are some singles that I will be dropping soon. We are presently working on them in the studio.

 

 What was the greatest lesson you learnt from your father as a businessman?

To make the impossible possible; that was the major thing I learnt from him. That was what he used to tell us while growing up that, ‘’there is nothing impossible to do or achieve.’’ If you look at the way he built and ran D’Rovans, you will know that the brains behind the business surely had a bigger dream. The structures, organisation and all, one would not but marvel at the whole concept. That was my father. I think I have some of these traits in me too, to do things differently.

 

What is your plan for Vintage Mirrors in some years to come?

This is not my first eatery actually. I used to have a stand at Viewpoint I was the one managing the kitchen there. That was where I started from after D’Rovans. Of course, I am looking forward to when Vintage Mirrors will be a household name in Ibadan and beyond. And I believe soon, I mean not too long from now, we will get there by God’s grace.

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria’s tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday rose to 40,532 as 555 new infections were announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)… Read Full Story
The dust is yet to settle over claim and counterclaim on the list of lawmakers in the eighth and previous assemblies who benefitted from contracts from the Niger Delta Development Commission  (NDDC) as the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) claims the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs actually listed the names of the…Read Full Story
Now, if the seller does not sell, what shall the buyer buy? Fear of death and disease has emptied the entertainment shelf of life everywhere. It is worse in Nigeria. There is nothing new on DSTV again to kill boredom and entertain us. No movie. No sports. What is shown as football is just a mimic of the real thing… Read Full Story
SUSPENDED acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has denied media reports that the commission under him misappropriated the sum of N329 billion recovered for the Nigerian National Petroleum  Corporation (NNPC). Magu denied what he termed… Read Full Story
GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State says his administration has expended over N3 billion to contain the spread of COVID-19, but that such feat was achieved without commensurate support from the Federal Government in spite of billions of cash donated by individuals, corporate bodies, local and… Read Full Story
THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has warned that Participating Financial Institutions (PFIs) in the non-interest intervention programmesthat engage in diversion of funds risk a penalty at its maximum financing rate at the time of the infraction and such (PFIs)Read Full Story
The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Mr Taiwo Adisa, has asked the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 election, Mr Adebayo Adelabu, to rise above cheap politics in his criticisms of the state’s Prosperity Bond unveiled last Wednesday… Read Full Story
The 21st century has witnessed a major rise in digital technology as life and living are integrated and made easier by the evolving technology. The economic system was not left out as innovative features continue to be released which resulted in birth of Bitcoin in 2008… Read Full Story
Several attributes make great leaders. However, two of them stand out. These are paying attention to details and the ability to think through a problem… Read Full Story
What’s the best way to lead your team? Should you demonstrate with examples, motivate followers to keep going or provide team members with time and space to thrive or fail on their terms?… Read Full Story
A trending video of a young lady, Towobola, being maltreated and dehumanised by policemen attached to Area ‘A’ Command, Lion Building, Lagos but on a mission in Ibadan, Oyo State has, for the umpteenth time, showcased the low quality of some police personnel deployed to combat violent crimes in the country. This class of personnel is either not adequately trained and not teachable, or it is utterly incorrigible… Read Full Story
On May 14 this year, the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, WTO, Roberto Carvalho de Azevedo of Brazil, announced that he will be stepping down by 31 August, a year before his mandate is due to end. A distinguished diplomat, he was elected to the post in May 2013… Read Full Story
Reputation is what people think you are based on the you that is revealed to them. Character, however, is really who you are when no one is watching you or breathing down your neck and there is no fear of penalty or the need to put up a good appearance. The real challenge of responsible conduct is, if your character… Read Full Story
As this year’s Eid al-Adha nears, the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has told Muslims to remember that they are living in unusual times where normalcy has become abnormal… Read Full Story

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE

You might also like
Wondrous World of Women

Relaxation is key in today’s stressful world —CEO, Barazahi

Wondrous World of Women

Child Abuse: Professionalism, structure important when employing nanny

Wondrous World of Women

How I started food blogging before gaining admission —Semilore Anifowose

Wondrous World of Women

We are gradually changing the narrative against dark-skin —HSM Skin care boss

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More