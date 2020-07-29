Relaxation is key in today’s stressful world —CEO, Barazahi

Wondrous World of Women
By OLAWALE OLANIYAN
Relaxation

Linda Edozien is the managing director and chief executive officer of Barazahi, an urban day-spa specialising in calmness, replenishment and beauty therapies. In this interview by OLAWALE OLANIYAN, she disclosed that there is still huge market for spa services in Nigeria despite the present challenges posed by COVID-19.

 

What impact has your spa outfit made in the wellness industry since you established it some years ago?

Barazahi is a one-stop shop for lifestyle. We have been in operation for 11 years now. We have a salon, spa including a Hammam, and a gym. We serve both male and female clients. We also have a salon for children. ‘Barazahi’ means paradise in Swahili. The idea is that once you come through our doors, all your worries are left behind. Relaxation is key in today’s stressful world.

Many see going to a spa as a getaway from stress, so even though you could get someone to do a scrub for you at home, you don’t get the same ambience or professionalism.

Right now, there are risks associated with everything we do. A client actually said to me recently that our spa treatments are essential to the quality of  her life. That even the stress of this new way of living has made her to be in need of  body therapy even more.

 

Eleven years in the business, how have you been able  to remain relevant in the business thus far?

We have maintained international standards over the past 11 years which is not easy in this country especially with regard to ambience and quality of service.

This is possible because we use one of the most prestigious skin care brands in the world. Our staff turnover has also been very low, which is unusual in this industry, and this has enabled a comfortable relationship between us and our clients, which is essential in such an intimate service industry.

 

How would you compare the patronage before COVID-19 and the patronage during COVID-19?

Since we are still shut, it is difficult to compare but what I know based on the numerous calls we have received asking if  we  have   opened and when we are going to open is that our clients are eagerly waiting for us to open. They trust that we will take the necessary steps to make sure that our services are carried out in the safest way possible. We will do our part and leave the rest to God.

 

What do you envisage for your kind of business in the post-COVID-19 era?

I think post COVID-19 people are going to be more choosy about the places they go to for their beauty and wellness therapies. I also expect that clients take a longer time in between treatments to reduce their exposure. For instance, a client who has massages once a week may now have it twice a month.

 

