The Ekiti State Government has made significant strides in improving the lives of people with disabilities (PWDs), Princess Adetoun Agboola, Special Adviser on Special Education and Social Inclusion, has disclosed to the media.

Under the leadership of Governor Biodun Oyebanji, several initiatives have been introduced to promote inclusivity and accessibility, garnering both praise and calls for further action.

Princess Agboola highlighted the government’s comprehensive approach, saying key achievements include the implementation of the Disability Law and the introduction of Ekiti Kete Online Sign Language lessons for civil servants and political officeholders.

The government has also mandated ramps in all new public buildings and is retrofitting old ones to improve accessibility.

Employment opportunities for PWDs have been enhanced through the enforcement of the 5% employment law. This ensures qualified PWDs are given equal opportunities. Additionally, the state has provided free medical access to PWDs in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, a critical step applauded by the community for its life-saving impact.

The government has introduced technology in special schools, including laptops, desktops, and interactive wowbii boards. They have also employed vocational teachers and therapists and provided fully equipped vocational centres for skills like sewing, hairdressing, and soap making. These measures aim to improve both learning and quality of life for students with disabilities.

Three special schools have been established: Government Special School for the Deaf, Ikoro Ekiti; Government Special School for the Blind, Ikere Ekiti; and Government Special School for the Physically Challenged and Intellectual Disability, Ido Ekiti. Each school features a multi-sensory adapted classroom and therapy room, a first in Nigeria for public schools.

The therapy room is a vital part of the special education school’s support system, providing a nurturing environment for students to grow, learn, and thrive.

Governor Biodun Oyebanji also provides a supportive and inclusive learning environment that fosters independence, self-directed learning, and academic achievement for students with special needs. This is done by equipping all the Special Schools with a Montessori room. The room is typically prepared to promote independence, self-directed learning, and hands-on exploration.

The administration’s efforts in healthcare, education, and vocational training are steps in the right direction, according to government officials.

The Ekiti State Permanent Secretary, National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Dr Charles Doherty, also affirmed that 2307 physically challenged people, who registered with the state government, had been enrolled in the government free health programme and other initiates to make their life better and easier.

Read Also: Niger: Police arrest two suspected car thieves, recover stolen vehicle