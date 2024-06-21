Northern Bureau Chief, MUHAMMAD SABIU, travelled to Tudun Biri to find out how life is going in the community after the infamous drone attack which led to the death of 80 people with several others injured according to official records. His findings:

Six months ago, Tudun Biri community in Kaduna State was relatively unknown throughout Nigeria. This was until December 3, 2023, when hundreds of Muslim faithful who gathered in the village square to observe the celebration of the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (Maulud Nabiyyi) were bombed by a military drone supposedly on a surveillance mission.

It was gathered that, on that day, at around some minutes past eight o’clock in the evening, a drone which was hovering around the village dropped the first bomb. Some minutes later, it was reported that the drone dropped a second bomb. In the end, an official statement by the military authorities confirmed that 80 people in the community were killed, while 87 others were injured. The injured were later conveyed to health facilities in the state capital, Kaduna, where they stayed for several months receiving treatment.

What the military said

Immediately after the drone attack fingers were pointed at the Nigerian Airforce (NAF). Some of the survivors claimed that they saw a NAF aircraft hovering around the area since afternoon.

However, in a swift reaction, the Nigerian Air force issued a rebuttal statement saying it was not responsible. A statement signed by their spokesman, Air Commodore Edward Gabwet, exonerated NAF of being responsible. It said the news making the rounds and alleging that Nigerian Airforce accidentally killed civilians was false.

“Please be informed that the NAF has not conducted any air operations within Kaduna State and environs in the last 24 hours,” the statement noted.

NAF also noted that it “is not the only organisation operating combat armed drones in the Northwestern region of Nigeria. It is also important to ensure that due diligence is always exhausted by the media before going to press.”

The following day, after a meeting of the state security council, the Nigerian Army claimed responsibility but quickly said it was an error.

According to the Administrator of Kaduna Capital Territory Authority, Samuel Aruwan, the army had briefed the state government saying the villagers were inadvertently affected during its routine mission against terrorists on the axis.

He also said the army claimed that the bomb was released in error.

Indeed, the admittance by the military cleared all speculation as some had attributed the bombing to terrorists’ attack.

FG’s reaction

Thereafter, the Federal Government sent a delegation under the leadership of Vice President Kashim Shettima to condole with the state government and the people of Tudun Biri. Shettima had held meetings with the government, as well as some stakeholders, over the incident. He assured the people that President Bola Tinubu had vowed to punish those responsible for the incident. He also said the Federal Government will construct houses, roads, other infrastructure, under the Pulato Initiative.

In the same vein, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa also promised to provide security to the troubled community assuring them that they had nothing to fear.

One of the highlights of the condolence visit was the visit of the National Assembly members led by the Deputy Senate President, Senator Jibrin Barau and the Northern caucus, led by Ado Doguwa where the two arms donated N109million and N350million respectively. Several others notable Nigerians came to Kaduna to condole with the people and make donations.

Findings by the Nigerian Tribune revealed that a sum of over N400million was said to have been donated in cash and pledges to the victims. A member of the committee who pleaded for anonymity told the Nigerian Tribune that, “majority of the donors are yet to redeem their pledges. This is slowing down our work as we have asked the victims and the next of kins for their account details.”

Apart from the monetary donations, it was also learnt that the Federal Government promised to build houses, roads as well as other social amenities under the Pulato Initiative. While, the state government, under the leadership of Senator Uba Sani, also promised to provide some amenities.

The attempt to cash in

Unfortunately, some persons in the system decided to devise a means of defrauding the people by spreading news that the community has resolved to sue the Federal Government over compensation.

A villager identified as Dalhatu Salihu, on behalf of his kinsmen, through their lawyer, Mukhtar Usman, on December 8, 2023, filed a suit at the Federal High Court, Kaduna, demanding N33billion compensation. According to the lawyer, he was acting on behalf of 100 people.

In addition, they demanded an apology to be published in at least three national newspapers, saying that the suit was to enforce the fundamental rights of the survivors of the incident.

Other reliefs included the “declaration that the act of striking people dead, by way of aerial bombardment of the deceased victims herein while celebrating the Islamic Maulud at their village of Tudun Biri in Igabi Local Government Area on the 3rd day of December 2023 by the personnel under the command and supervision of the 3rd respondent (the Chief of Army Staff) amounts to a violation of the deceased victims’ fundamental rights to life as enshrined in Section 33 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 and Article 10(1) of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights (Ratification Enforcement) Act (Cap 10) LFN 2010 and hence ultra vires the respondents, illegal, unlawful and unconstitutional.”

However, reacting to the above claim, Hashim Jafar, Chief Imam of Tudun Biri, traditional rulers, as well as Muslim and Christian leaders, denied ever assigning a lawyer to demand compensation. This view was made known during a visit to the state governor, Uba Sani.

The Chief Imam of Tudun Biri said, “We appreciate the effort of the government in ensuring the quick recovery of the victims in the hospital and their support to the families and the Tudun Biri.

“We did not send anybody to sue anyone. Whoever does that is on his own, he does not have our mandate.”

Also at the meeting, Pastor Musa Saidu, while expressing gratitude to Governor Uba Sani for his support to the people over the bombing incident, said” “Collectively, the Christians and the Muslims in Tudun Biri have no idea about any court issue.”

Infrastructure development

During a recent visit to Tudun Biri, the Nigerian Tribune observed that the construction of road project was ongoing. A motorcycle transporter, Sabola, a prince in the area, said: “If not for some swampy areas, I believe the road would have been completed by now. Though work on the road had been suspended for several months, they’re back now.”

Also, a visit to the skills acquisition centre as well as the clinic shows that the two edifices are almost ready.

Also, the Friday Congregational Mosque which was constructed by an anonymous Nigerian is almost completed.

The people’s plights

However, despite the achievements in infrastructure, six months after the drone attack all is not well with the community. Some of them shared their experiences with the Nigerian Tribune.

Idris Haruna, Chief Coordinator Tudun Biri and secretary to the village head, said that the most challenging thing facing the community is that some of the wounded people are still struggling for survival. “We want to take them back to the hospital but we have no money. We want an urgent intervention,” he said.

According to him, some of the serious cases were those of Aisha Abdullahi, an 11-year-old girl who lost one of her eyes. He disclosed that Aisha is now in need of urgent medical attention so that the other eye will not be affected.

The coordinator also said, “There’s also Abdulrasheed Ibrahim who had a broken leg that is bringing out some fluids. The iron in his leg needs to be removed before he loses the leg.”

Haruna remarked that the case of a six-year-old girl, Zara Masa’ud, who was operated in her stomach and had some particles removed was most disturbing.

He said, “Her stomach just started to grow big and bigger every day. When we took her to the hospital after series of tests it was discovered there are still foreign particles in her stomach.”

Nigerian Tribune learned that Zara needed to go for another surgery and a date, June 13, 2024, was scheduled for her. However, neither her parents nor the coordinator did not have the money to take her to Kaduna for the surgery.

Another worrying case is that of Hauwau Yakubu, a 35-year-old housewife who suffered a broken shoulder during the attack. It was discovered they were still some particles in her shoulder that are preventing her from using her arm properly. She also is in need of urgent medical attention.

“Buhari Idris, an adult, who has his leg broken is still battling with the leg. He still needs further medical treatment. In the same vein, eight-year-old Sadiq Ashiru needs medical reexamination,” Haruna added.

Apart from the health issue, some of the residents complain of hunger and poverty as a result of inability to farm. A resident, Adamu Yahaya, told the Nigerian Tribune that “We want to farm; however, we have no money.”

He said because of this situation, many wives are now the breadwinners who assist from the little they get from selling cooked groundnuts, maize and the like.

Airing his own experience, a youth leader in the community who pleaded anonymity, said: “Yes they collected our account details, but several months after, nothing is forthcoming. We are appealing to the state governor, Uba Sani, because he’s now our father to please come to our aid.”

A cleric in the community, who also pleaded for anonymity, said the military authorities only fulfilled one of the many promises they made.

“We are happy they deployed soldiers – they are here with us. But the other promise that they will replace our burnt equipment and motorcycles has not been fulfilled. Nobody is talking about compensation. We are pleading with the Federal Government and security agencies not to neglect our community.”

