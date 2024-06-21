The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) is getting ready to roll out the red carpets to welcome the world’s largest public audience of local and international film lovers to Toronto from September 5–15. Setting the stage for an exciting Festival ahead is today’s announcement of six highly-anticipated titles from the Gala programme, sponsored by Dyson, and Special Presentation programme from internationally acclaimed filmmakers making their World Premieres at the 49th edition of the world’s leading public film festival. Today’s announced films feature beloved A-list talent: the legendary Elton John pulls back the curtain on his life for the first time in Elton John: Never Too Late; fans of South Korean cinema and series will recognize Hyun Bin, Lee Dong-wook, Park Jeong-min, and Jeon Yeo-been all starring in Harbin; Tom Hiddleston plays the title character in ‘The Life of Chuck’, based on the 2020 Stephen King short story of the same name; the dark comedy Nightbitch features Amy Adams as a stay-at-home-mom whose domestic life takes a surreal turn; Rez Ball is a coming-of-age film about Indigenous basketball produced by LeBron James; and The Wild Robot is an animated film featuring an acclaimed ensemble cast led by Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o as Roz, a robot shipwrecked on an island that must adapt to its new surroundings.

“We know the TIFF audience has been eagerly anticipating what films will be coming to Toronto this September, and today’s announcement is a snapshot of what’s to come this year: a wonderfully wide range of titles that span genres and generations, with discoveries for everyone,” said Anita Lee, Chief Programming Officer, TIFF. “TIFF is renowned for finding and showcasing works from both emerging and established filmmakers from all around the world, and for creating an unmatched groundswell of excitement, often paving the way for awards season, thanks to the hundreds of thousands of industry delegates and public filmgoers that attend each year. As we approach our 50th festival, we are proud to evolve and expand our offerings to meet the needs of the industry and our audiences while always remaining true to what TIFF stands for — transforming the way people see the world through film.”

Welcoming both public and industry attendees, TIFF is an 11-day celebration of film and entertainment. This year’s official screening venues will include TIFF Lightbox, Roy Thomson Hall, the Visa Screening Room at the Princess of Wales Theatre, Cineplex’s Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Glenn Gould Studio at the Canadian Broadcast Centre, and the Royal Alexandra Theatre. The sixth edition of the TIFF Tribute Awards Gala will take place on Sunday, September 8, at Fairmont Royal York Hotel.

In addition to screenings, the Festival provides unique in-person opportunities including live post-screening Q&As, the In Conversation With… series, a five-day industry conference, and Festival Street, which returns for opening weekend along King Street West, from Peter Street to University Avenue, celebrating all things film. The free, family-friendly street festival will take place September 5–8, and will feature live performances, partner activations, and outdoor screenings.

TIFF is also known for its prestigious awards, from the renowned People’s Choice Award, which serves as a bellwether for the upcoming awards season (including last year’s winner American Fiction), to the esteemed jury prizes including the Platform Award, FIPRESCI, and NETPAC that will return once again this year.

TIFF recently announced that it is launching a new official content market at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival. Envisioned as the North American hub for buying and selling screen-based projects, intellectual property, and immersive and innovative content across all platforms, the market will elevate Canadian and international talent while driving global distribution and sales. Recently, the Canadian federal government announced an investment of $23 million CAD in this initiative; the three-year investment has enabled the organization to accelerate planning and development work, which is currently underway.

