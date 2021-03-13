Is oral sex safe?

My boyfriend has been begging me for a long time for oral sex. I read in some publications that the act has some potential dangers. Kindly advise.

Folasade (by SMS)

You are right, oral sex can be tricky especially when practiced with a relatively unknown person. For example, semen can contain several viruses that may be transmitted via bodily fluids from an infected man. Some common examples of such sexually transmitted infections (STIs) are HIV (human immunodeficiency virus), Hepatitis B and C, herpes, and Chlamydia. In addition, the risk of transmitting an STI through oral sex is higher if there is an open sore in the mouth or if a person has gingivitis and bleeding gums. According to medical experts, the COVID-19 infection and hepatitis B can also be transmitted through contact with infected semen if an open sore is present in the mouth.

