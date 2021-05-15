How circumstances made me a prolific MC, broadcaster —Adetoro

Astute radio presenter and prolific Master of Ceremony, Imoyosola Adetoro, popularly known as Baba Ife, currently works with the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN). He also hosts programmes at Amuludun (99.1 FM) and Premier (93.5 FM). In this interview by SEYI SOKOYA, he speaks on the industry and his passion.

How did you come about being a notable Master of Ceremony?

This has been an interesting field that I take so much pleasure in. It gives me the avenue to explore my talent and connect with people positively. I have been into this for 18 years and I have not regretted doing this once. Master of Ceremony is a sensitive profession, which requires lots of dignified qualities. So far, I have been able to discharge my duties as a MC with class. It is my second profession and I am delighted to be addressed as a Master of Ceremony because it has become part of my brand.

Which came first? How have you been able to combine broadcasting and compere without clash?

One led to the other; broadcasting skill came first, while the compere skill came up during my training under Alhaji Ismail Olaniyan, popularly known as Dokita Bayonle. It is my 21st year in broadcasting and I thank God for the grace to combine both careers without any clash. Though it has not been easy, I have been able to handle both with utmost care. You will agree with me that both are interwoven, hence, I have been able make concrete arrangement against any clash. Both fields have also helped my personality and I am not taking this for granted.

What prompted you into broadcasting profession?

My talent is a major motivating factor. While growing up, one of the things I am known for is to talk. My mother once remarked that I am too inquisitive. So, for me, my habit of talking endeared me to this profession. Though, I wanted to become a lawyer, but the untimely demise of my elder brother who would have sponsored my education made me opt for an alternative. In short, my talent and circumstances endeared me to this profession.

How has it been since you took up broadcasting professionally?

It has been tasking. Broadcasting is a challenging work. It is one of the jobs that you tend to become ‘jack of all trades, master of all.’ In broadcasting, you are to know at least something about everything. Similarly, the demand the profession places on creativity requires you to be a creative thinker. For instance, you might have to come up with a fiction or no fiction in order to effectively communicate a message. The work also will require you to work round the clock. For example, I had to be in the studio the day my father died. There was even a time I had to shuttle between hospital and the studio. I must admit that the work is demanding and tasking but your inherent potential/talent can be a motivating factor to move you on.

Is radio broadcast now better than before?

Emphatic No! Unprofessionalism is being experienced now in the industry. Before, there was always auditioning before you can be allowed to go on air. Some persons, due to their speech deficiencies are automatically disqualified from going on air. This is not so in recent time. With the proliferation of radio stations, anybody can become a presenter. In fact, there are many inadequately trained ‘broadcasters’ that are on air. Also, radio was known for the truth. Before now, many believed that what emanates from the radio is the truth. This is because radio presentations had always been well researched. This is not so any longer. Diverse information are being disseminated now and sometimes radio stations now have to be appealing through rejoinder after disseminating false information.

To what extent has radio broadcast promoted development?

Radio is a major tool for promoting development. The three major goals of broadcasting are: to inform, educate and entertain. These pillars are what help to promote development. Radio has been doing quite well in these areas. Radio, in spite of the challenges that has plagued it, is still promoting development. There are many people who, till today, have only radio as the only source of valuable information. Several developmental issues are being aired on radio today. Throughout the world, radio still remains relevant with respect to development.

What has been your major contribution to the development of the society through this profession?

I have been able to help widows, host helpful programmes, and mentor others in the society.

What is the major challenge in the industry?

There is no freedom of information. Many a time, presenters are not free to air some information because of the power that be. I could remember there was a time I was anchoring a programme which at some point was interrupted by a complaint through my boss from a sitting governor. Unknown to me, a sitting governor was listening to the programme and felt threatened by the call-ins during the programme. I was destabilized, but had to quickly comport myself and conclude the programme. Lack of freedom of information is a major challenge in the industry.

Growing up?

I hailed from Iyalode’s compound, Fiditi in Afijio Local Government Area of Oyo state. I was born about four decades ago. I am the 6th child of family. I had my primary school education at the United Primary School; Ijurin Ekiti, Ekiti State, then later went to Methodist Primary School, Fiditi. My secondary education was at Methodist Grammar School, Elekuro, Ibadan, Oyo State. I later proceeded to The Polytechnic of Ibadan, where I studied Mass communication. At the completion of my study at, I proceeded to University of Ado Ekiti now Ekiti State University where I bagged B.Ed in Guidance and Counselling.

