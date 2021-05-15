Smoking and covid 19 infection

As a long-time smoker, I want to know if smokers are more vulnerable to the Covid 19 infection than non-smokers.

Ibukun ( by SMS)

Although there are no current scientific evidence linking smoking and the Covid 19 infection, it is believed that tobacco smokers (cigarettes, waterpipes, bidis, cigars, heated tobacco products) may be more vulnerable to contracting COVID-19. This is because the act of smoking involves contact of fingers (and possibly contaminated cigarettes) with the lips, which increases the possibility of transmission of viruses from hand to mouth. Smoking waterpipes, also known as shisha or hookah, often involves the sharing of mouth pieces and hoses, which could facilitate the transmission of the COVID-19 virus in communal and social settings.

