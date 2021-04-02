‘How business organisations can guide against cyber attacks’

The need for business organisations to adopt technology solutions that revolves along with the ever-changing needs particularly as it relates to working remotely as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic has been stressed.

According to Modern Workplace and Security Business Group Lead for Microsoft Middle East and Africa Emerging Markets, Mohamed El Nemr: “We are more than 12 months into the global pandemic and many of us have not seen our colleagues face-to-face in months.

“With what I am sure started out as a bumpy ride with a lot of uncertainty working from the comfort of our own homes has now become the norm and collaboration, done remotely is now a well-oiled machine and crucial for daily internal and client-facing interaction.

Working remotely has brought with it the threat of new and improved cyber-attacks from unrelenting hackers and the like. This has meant that organisations need to constantly be on the pulse of ensuring that the technology solutions they employ constantly revolve along with their everchanging needs.”

He also noted that often, sensitive information needs to be shared with specified team members within a broader team only – this may include details about a project, financials or confidential contracts that do not require holistic team protection.

“Rather than creating a new team, you can create a private channel within an existing team only accessible to designated members. This ensures a great way to provide a security layer to protect sensitive business information without creating a separate new team.

“If any of the content stored or discussed within the team is considered business sensitive, such as financial details or classified project information, applying increased protections to that team to ensure the security of the content is a good idea.

“This can be accomplished by creating a new team and applying an ‘IT-created sensitivity’ label. This label automatically applies the configured protection to the team. When creating a new team, on the sensitivity and privacy pane select the dropdown under ‘Sensitivity’ to select an IT-created sensitivity label to apply to the team. It is always best to check with your organisation or IT department on how sensitive business information should be stored.”

