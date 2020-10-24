Hoodlums’ attempt to break into palliative warehouse in Asaba fails

Fierce looking armed security men on Saturday took position at various junctions, roundabouts as well as all critical public infrastructure, including courts in Asaba, Delta State to forestall further lawlessness occasioned by #EndSARS protests.

This followed a failed attempt by suspected hoodlums to break into the multi-billion naira Delta State Event Centre in Asaba in search of COVID-19 palliatives.

The hoodlums who thought that palliatives donated by the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CA-COVID) were stored at the magnificent event were however repelled by security agents.

Reacting to the action of the hoodlums, the state Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, said the state had fully distributed the palliatives as at mid-September.

Meanwhile, the 48-hour curfew imposed in the state on Thursday as a result of ENDSARS protests culminating in wanton destruction of public infrastructure has been reviewed.

According to the state governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, the curfew would now hold from 6pm to 8am till further notice.

He said: “This morning (Saturday), I received a comprehensive briefing on the security situation across Delta State from the three service commanders.

“Having analyzed the situation critically, I wish to thank all Deltans, particularly our youths, for complying with the curfew that was imposed two days ago.

“The current 48-hour curfew will expire by 6pm Saturday, October 24, 2020.

“However, from this evening, the curfew will be in effect from 6pm to 8am till further notice.

“From Sunday, October 25, people are free to move around and go about their regular activities during the day.

“I urge all the citizens and residents of our great state, Delta, to please remain calm, vigilant and law abiding at all times,” the governor said.

