We have received allegation of shooting of protesters in Nigeria, says International Criminal Court

The International Criminal Court on Thursday spoke on the Tuesday’s shooting of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos State, saying it has received information about the incident.
The shooting has attracted global outrage against the Nigerian authorities. The number of deaths from the incident is yet to be ascertained.
“My office has been closely following the events around the current protests in Nigeria and the reaction of Nigeria’s law enforcement and security agencies,” the ICC prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, said in a statement posted on Twitter on Thursday by the ICC (@IntlCrimCourt).
We have received information alleging crimes and are keeping a close eye on developments, in case violence escalates and any indications arise on that Rome Statute crimes may have been committed,” she added while calling for restraint.
