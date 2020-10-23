Lagos govt lists 24 policemen under criminal prosecution

Lagos State government has unveiled a list of 21 ongoing cases where its officers are currently prosecuting criminal cases against erring policemen that trampled on the fundamental human rights of Lagosians.

The State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), made this known in a release made available from his office.

The release showed that 24 policemen are facing prosecution for charges that ranged from murder to other minor offences.

In 22 of the cases, 10 policemen are facing murder and attempted murder charges in various courts, while seven (7) are facing charges of various degrees of manslaughter, three (3) cases of armed robbery and conspiracy, with one (1) charged with grievous bodily harm.

The policemen facing charges include Inspector Surulere Irede, Sgt Sunday Ogunyemi, Cpl Ezekiel Babatunde, Ogunyemi Olalekan, Sgt Gbanwuan Isaac, Aminu Joseph, Sgt Alechenu Benedict, Sgt Adebayo Abdullahi, Inspector A. Mohammed, and Mathew Ohansi.

Others are: Sgt Segun Okun, Capt Adekunle Oluwarotimi, Adamu Dare, Sgt Mark Argo, Cpl Pepple Boma, Inspector Emmanuel Akpobana, Emmanuel Uyankweke, Akanbi Lookman, Edokhe Omokhue, Afolabi Saka, Monday Gabriel, Yahya Adesina, and Aremu Museliu.

The commissioner said the state government had always been committed to the prosecution of erring security officers, charging members of the public to keep track of the cases as state lawyers diligently prosecute them in the interest of the public.

“I wish to inform members of the public that the Lagos State Ministry of Justice has been committed over time to the prosecution of the listed related cases of police abuses.

“I call on members of the public to keep track of our ongoing diligent prosecution of these matters in the overall public interest,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Money laundering: Dismiss Mompha’s no-case submission, EFCC tells court

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has beseeched Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court in Lagos to dismiss the no-case submission filed by suspected internet fraudster, Ismail Mustapha, also known as Mompha, who is standing trial over an alleged N32.9 billion fraud.

criminal prosecution

criminal prosecution

criminal prosecution