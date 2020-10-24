2 clerics, 1 member abducted in Delta

Two clerics and a member of a Pentecostal church have been reportedly abducted by gun-wielding louts in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Reports say they were abducted on Thursday along Ubulu-Unor/Ogwashi- Uku road.

The victims were identified as Pastor Paul Okozi, Pastor Obi Dieyi and another member of the church whose identity could not be ascertained as of the time of filing the report.

They were allegedly picked up by the gunmen while carrying out an inspection at the site of the ongoing church building project.

“The two pastors with some members of the church were going to inspect the church building when the bandits abducted them.

“One of the church members escaped from the bandits and ran home to inform others of the development,” a source privy to the incident disclosed.

Three days after the kidnap, the sources said the hoodlums have yet to establish contact with families of the victims.

Meanwhile, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the incident, saying only one pastor was kidnapped.

“Only one pastor was kidnapped. They went to buy land or something like that when he was kidnapped.

“The police are on top of the situation to rescue the victim and arrest the suspects,” he noted.

